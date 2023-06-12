This year marks a special occasion for the Carnegie Arts Center. It is our 30th Anniversary!

“In March of 1993, a group of visionaries came together with the bold idea of establishing a center for the arts in Alliance. Through the determination of these individuals, countless volunteers, and the generosity of the citizens, the Carnegie Arts Center has been extremely fortunate to be a part of such an embracing and supportive community for the last 30 years.” -- Board President, Martie Burke.

Prior to the 1993 grand opening five long years of hard work, blood, sweat, tears, and a whole lot of grant funds and donations went into saving the historic Carnegie Library. When founded, Carnegie’s major program objectives were:

To provide support to local artists To highlight Alliance’s high plains heritage To foster artistic appreciation and development in children To highlight Alliance’s diverse ethnic heritage To provide exposure to, and appreciation of various artistic expressions To provide support for the performing and literary arts

Carnegie has stayed true to these objectives for 30 years and will continue to do so. Director Kyren Gibson recalls taking some of her first art classes as a child at the arts center. “I took numerous classes including day workshops, Bob Ross painting classes, and my first oil painting classes. Carnegie Arts Center was where I first exhibited my artwork and received a scholarship to UNL for my bachelor’s in fine Art. It is incredible to be ensuring the same opportunities for the next generation that the leaders of our community provided to me as a youth.”

There’s magic to this building. You can feel the years of love that have been put into it. You can sense the lives it has impacted in so many ways. Founder Gretchen Garwood recalls when she and Peggy Weber would go gather all the old newspapers at the Times Herald, haul them down to the basement of the Carnegie to dry up any leaking water from rain or snow, and then haul the heavy wet newspapers out, day after day until enough funds were finally raised to repair the roof. Treasurer Kristy Dietrich recalled one of the first fundraisers held where they didn’t have enough plates for dinner and dessert and had to rush plates back to the kitchen, wash them and dry them right away to bring back desserts. It just goes to show how much people have given to build something bigger than themselves. They spent countless hours of their time, talent, and personal resources to make something grand for our community.

Community resources do not come without continued dedication. Carnegie has been very fortunate to receive a matching grant from the Nebraska Arts Council and Cultural Endowment. As a 501c3 non-profit, we pride ourselves on free and low-cost services to our community. These services are not possible without operational grant funding, and the generous donations made by our community members. With the decline of brick-and-mortar businesses, we ask that you take the time to ensure that you, your friends, and family members continue to have access to meaningful arts experiences. Please consider a contribution of any amount today to help us meet our matching grant goal of $15,000.

Donations can be mailed to Carnegie Arts Center, 204 W 4th St. Alliance, NE.