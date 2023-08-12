Dick Bloom is turning "80" on Saturday, August 19.
To celebrate his family would like to host a card shower. Please send a card with your birthday wishes and favorite memory of Dick.
Send to: Dick Bloom at 1020 15th Ave., Sidney, NE 69162
