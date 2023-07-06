The 4th of July is a day to remember the country’s fight for freedom and independence while celebrate America with family and friends by grilling, eating homemade salads and creative desserts that often resemble an American flag. Cracking open a cold drink and ending the day by lighting a few hundred dollars worth of fireworks off to decorate the sky and litter our streets. In the end, the money spent and the mess made is all worth it when you think about the memories made and the smiles on everyone’s faces.

This year temperatures on July 3rd in Box Butte County were in the mid 90s with clear, blue skies. Tuesday morning of July 4th however was very different with temperatures in the 50s. Cloud cover and an afternoon rainstorm might have made the fire department happy, there were sure to be no field fires from fireworks as there have been in past years but the fun could not be spoiled by a little rain. Cars gathered around Laing Lake in Alliance for the City of Alliance fireworks show that was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. After a few of the bright fireworks lit up the dusk sky, the sprinkles began with just a few here and there landing on your nose or in your eye as you looked up towards the sky.

About half way through the show it began to downpour and people were seen running to their cars to finish watching the show or braved out the rain in their chairs with an umbrella that helped a little but not much.

Attendance for the show was notably down, guessing due to the forecasted rain and cold temps. This is not a hard fact but a mere guess as the traffic jams weren’t nearly as bad as they have been in past years.

Traffic cleared out and people returned to their celebrations, dried off and wrapped-up the evening with more fireworks. At least that was the case in my neighborhood. I hope you all had a safe, fun, and fairly dry July 4th.

How did fireworks become a July 4th Tradition?

Fireworks have been a big part of Independence Day from the start. Founding Father John Adams saw it coming.

Commemoration of America’s independence “ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more,” Adams wrote in a letter to his wife, Abigail, dated July 3, 1776.

Fireworks were around centuries before America became a nation. The American Pyrotechnics Association says many historians believe fireworks were first developed in the second century B.C. in ancient China by throwing bamboo stalks into fires, causing explosions as the hollow air pockets overheated.

By the 15th century, fireworks were widely used for religious festivals and public entertainment in Europe and early U.S. settlers carried on those traditions, the association said.

How popular are fireworks?

Consumer sales of fireworks have grown rapidly over the past two decades.

Statistics from the American Pyrotechnics Association show that in 2000, American consumers spent $407 million on fireworks. By 2022, that figure rose to $2.3 billion. The biggest jump came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when public fireworks displays were shut down. Consumer sales jumped from $1 billion in 2019 to $1.9 billion in 2020.