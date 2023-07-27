Hemingford Chamber of Commerce members met for their monthly meeting on Thursday morning at Nebraska Bank.

The menu for the Diorama Food Booth was discussed noting that pulled pork will be added this year along with the classic hotdogs, polish dogs, Frito pie and of course a variety of fruit pies.

Volunteers are needed to work shifts at the booth from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1-4:30 p.m., 4-8:30 p.m. on August 10th, 11th, and 12th. Sign up for one or more shifts at MC Signs & Decals to help raise funds for the Christmas Diorama.