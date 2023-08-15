The Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby closed out the fair events on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Grandstands in Hemingford.

How has the fair ended ever since most of us could remember? With loud cars crashing into each other in a muddy arena of course.

The 2023 Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby was a bit of an emotional one for many this year. During a fundraising event through Facebook, friends of the late Colt Frahm sold over 200 shirts to not only raise funds for Frahm's headstone but to also pack the stands with his face as spectators cheered on his sister Katie Danner who was driving his car in the Derby for one last time.

Participants competed in four different heats for a chance to win the grand prize of $9,000. Prizes were given to the winners of the full size, compact, and hobo divisions. Mad Dog awards were also given along with an additional prize of $100 for the Mad Dog winner in each class donated by Nutrien Ag Solution.

"Big thanks to the Fair Board, all the judges, car trackers, Brian Sherlock for announcing, the fire department and tractor drivers, and all the derby drivers for your time and making it a great derby. Without you, the show would not go on," said Derby coordinator Mandy Whaley-Greve. “Dan King thank you for all your help and prep work leading up to today. Thank you to Box Butte Fair Royalty for giving out gifts and gathering donations for the Colt Frahm Memorial."

Whaley-Greve’s coordinates the event in memory of her brother Chet Whaley.

Some of the business that donated prizes included: Bish's RV Cheyenne - Cummins Generator; Sam & Louise - Pizza Coupons; Pizza Hut - Pizza Coupons; Red Beard Garage and Towing - Swag (Shirts, Koozies, Bottles, Hats); Car Quest - Wrench Sets (One for each class); Napa - Bag, Straps, Hats; O'Reilys - Power Pack.

Winners of the 2022 Box Butte County Fair Demolition Derby:

Full Size 1st Heat:

1st - Victor King #79

2nd - Zach Cover #05

3rd - Kyle King #02

Full Size 2nd Heat:

1st - Kyle King #02

2nd - Zach Cover #05

3rd - Katie Dannar #45

Mad Dog Winner: Zach Cover #5

Hobo 1st Heat:

1st - Kyle King #10

2nd - Jack Payne #101

3rd - Keagan Hitchcock #999

Hobo 2nd Heat:

1st - Kyle King #10

2nd - Keagan Hitchcock #FJB

3rd - Jack Payne #101

Mad Dog Winner: Jack Payne #101

Compact Class:

1st - Aaron Korth #25

2nd - Chase King #12