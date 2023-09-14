Volunteers have been busy getting Dobby’s ready for the 33nd annual Dobby’s Fall Festival this Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Please join us for our Fall Festival,” said Dobby’s Frontier Town President Lori White. “This is our largest fundraiser for the year. We always enjoy seeing new and familiar faces during the festival.”

Then on Tuesday, members of the Box Butte Art Society hosted a cleaning day for the community to help get Dobby’s ready for the festival.

12 members of the St. John’s church showed up to help with cleanup which was much appreciated. Together the volunteers worked hard at cleaning layers of dirt and dust out of the buildings, polish and dust antiques, pull weeds, and groom the grounds.

“We just love Dobby’s,” said Box Butte Art Society President Kyren Gibson. “We know how much work it is to accomplish the Fall Festival with the few volunteers that they have so we wanted to do what we could to help.”

Dobby’s Frontier Town was created by Dobby Lee that includes 27 building that allow visitors a unique hands-on opportunity to experience history. A new awning was put on the bank and fabric shop buildings just in time for the fall event.

“This is the end of the summer celebration after we’ve worked hard all summer and to show the community what improvements we’ve made on the facility as well as to have live entertainment, vending and great food,” said White.

There will be live entertainment, Josiephine’s Old Time Photo Parlor will be open, and a fireman’s bucket brigade to close out the event on Sunday.

Dutch Oven Jones will be cooking and handing out samples of mouthwatering delights and Dobby’s candy shop will be stocked with a wide range of treats.

“Our Candy Snap Comes to Life, it was established in Alliance in 1914, will be filled with goods from area bakers and candy makers that have donated their products,” White said.

For anyone willing to give it a try, the local Lions Club will be serving up sarsaparilla shots and bottles out of Dobby’s saloon.

“...It’s actually a root beer, a little bit more woody than what A&W and others are though,” White said. “In the old days, you had to be a certain height to be able to buy alcohol in the saloons. If you were under that height, they’d only let you have sarsaparillas. The Lions Club sells shots of sarsaparilla or bottles right off the bar in the saloon, which is neat.”

Bruce’s Homemade Ice Cream will be available, a kids lemonade stand, Best Burgers by Laurie and Navajo Tacos by Jen. And miscellaneous vendors will be at the fall festival selling handmade goods of course.

“We always let people know that their donations are critical to keeping our facility open,” White said. “We rely totally on our donations and our volunteers, and we are grateful for both. Dobby believed in teaching history and education to people with a hands-on experience and that’s what we’re trying to continue by preserving his dream through keeping the frontier town open.”

“We are always looking for volunteers,” she said. “We are all getting older every year and could really use some help. I’m one of the youngest out here and I’m getting up there. I think somewhere along the road word got out that you had to be a carpenter to volunteer and that’s not true. If you can sweep, pull weeds or just be here for support we would love to have you.”