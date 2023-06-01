The back room of the Hemingford American Legion Post #9 Hall was filled on Monday morning for the Memorial Day Service.

“The weather blessed us with some nice sunshine today and the Avenue of Flags looks really amazing as always,” said Commander Mike Raben as he encouraged those in attendance to take the time to look at the over 300 casket flags from veteran funerals on display throughout Hemingford.

Raben then introduced Chaplain Troy Sorensen who asked the crowd to stand for a prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance lead by Raben.

American Legion Auxiliary Post #9 members Nancy Ray took to the piano as Auxiliary President Carol Danbom led the crowd in singing the National Anthem.

Auxiliary members Diane Olson, Carol Danbom and Andrea Danbom took turns reading the names of deceased veterans buried in Hemingford and the surrounding cemeteries. This is always a moving moment as the number grows bigger and bigger with each passing year.

Songbird Danbom and pianist Ray performed “God Bless the USA”.

Raben introduced the guest speaker as Chaplain Sorensen. He began with the poem “In Flanders Fields” written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines.

Battle grounds were often called Flanders fields in England. The poem speaks of poppies that grow in the fields between crosses of fallen soldiers. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem.

“He speaks of his fallen comrades and how it’s our job to hold their torch high,” said Sorensen. “That’s our job and that’s what this day is about. A day of remembrance; a day to remember all of those who died in service for our freedom.”

“Today we remember the 240 Nebraska lives lost during the Civil War, the 855 lost during the first World War, the 2,976 lost during World War II, the 318 lost in the Korean War, 396 in the Vietnam War, and 62 Nebraska lives lost in the War on Terror. That’s just under 5,000 Nebraska lives lost out of the over 1.2 million American soldiers that lost their lives during those wars. Today we raise a torch for these men and women that served and died for our freedom.”

“But today I would like to raise a torch for another group of veterans that have sacrificed their lives but not on a battle field half way across the world but in our own neighborhoods,” said Sorensen. “In the first 20 years of the War on Terror there were 7,057 military service members who lost their lives in military operations. In contrast, over those same 20 years, over 31,000 military men and women took their lives to suicide.”

Sorensen spoke of the importance of being there for those struggling with an internal battle of suicidal thoughts.

“Nebraska unfortunately has one of the highest rates per capita of veteran suicides,” he said. “There are 40 suicides per every 100 thousand residents in Nebraska. “Over 125,000 since 2001, it’s the second leading cause of death in veterans under the age of 45. The statistics are pretty ugly. So what can we do? First is ask and listen. When someone says ‘I’m good’ sometimes it’s time to ask okay but how are you really doing. Their life is worth that second question.”

He spoke of how his Faith has saved himself from the same demons.

“This is not an easy topic but this is something that needs to be talked about,” said Sorensen.