Making sure every patient has a complete medical history on file is one of the most important pieces of information for a hospital to have. A patient’s medical history includes an array of topics including immunization status, allergies, supplements, and injuries. Having a complete medical history helps your Primary Care Provider (PCP) and nurse piece together the puzzle that makes up a patient’s medical history. That’s why they may ask what feels like too many questions during your appointment. Your PCP and nurse aren’t trying to be nosy. The only reason there are so many questions is to make sure all past medical history of a patient is documented. For example, something as small as using essential oils or taking a daily vitamin is something your doctor needs to be aware of.

Here are some important screenings and immunizations to let your PCP know your status of:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis aka whooping cough) PneumoniaInfluenzaShinglesPap smear/Cervical cancerHIV statusColorectal cancerMammogramProstate cancer

Here is a list of things you should tell your PCP about (even if care was received from a different facility):

Any lab test resultsDentist and Eye examsHerbal supplementsDaily vitaminsEssential oilsSexual historyOver the counter and prescription medicationsBirth controlAlcohol/Drug/Tobacco usePlus anything else the doctor or nurse may ask.

Although some of these topics may be uncomfortable to talk about, it is important that your PCP knows about any and all issues you may be having. They may find out you could benefit from an exam/immunization. It’s also helpful for them to know if you’ve already had an exam or immunization.

Kendra Elford, RN at Greater Nebraska Medical & Surgical Services (GNMSS), says, “Sometimes a symptom the patient doesn’t think is important could be the key to why they are feeling the way that they do. Try not to be embarrassed. We need to know how you are truly feeling to get the whole picture.”

This is also helpful information for parents to know about their children when they have appointments. Especially with school and annual physicals coming up!

Here are some helpful questions you can ask your PCP if you would like to better understand their treatment options:

What does this mean?How do I (does my child) take this medication?Why am I (my child) taking this medication?What screenings or immunizations am I (my child) in need of?Do I (my child) need any Lab work?What is my (my child’s) main problem?What do I (my child) need to do?Why is it important for me (my child) to do this?

Keep an eye out for more details about BBGH’s flu shot clinic coming up in September! Questions? Contact your primary care provider, or call 308-762-7244 to establish with a primary care provider at GNMSS (locations in Alliance, Hemingford, and Hyannis).