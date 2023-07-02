The first week in July is a great time to be in Western Nebraska! Area communities have magnificent fireworks displays celebrating Independence Day, July 4. Families, friends, neighbors get together for picnics, cookouts, games, and fireworks. Our neighboring communities offer some special activities that don’t cost much more than the gas money.

Oshkosh celebrates Independence Day on July 1 at the Historic Oshkosh Water Tower in Oshkosh, in beautiful Garden County. Bring your dancing shoes/boots and show your moves, as they will block off the street under the Tower and dance to the Jim Rice Band. The Historic Oshkosh Water Tower will light up the night sky with rotating Red, White and Blue lights as the Plaza below will be illuminated to show off the personalized, commemorative bricks. Wine and beer will be sold and free popcorn provided. Bring your family, friends and your beach chairs to this family friendly event and celebrate our Nation’s Independence!

Crawford goes all out for Independence Day. On Saturday, July 1, the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house with a free will donation lunch and activities from 11-5. Also on July 1, the Old West Trail Rodeo will host a junior fun day.

This year on July 4, Crawford is inviting us to Party Like a Patriot! The community goes all out, hosting two PRCA rodeos and a slew of other events. The White River 5K walk/run begins at Fort Robinson at 7:30 a.m. The parade in downtown Crawford starts at 10 a.m. Activities at Crawford City Park: BBQ Beef Ribs Cook-off, Turtle Races, Tin Can Baseball, Music by “Incomplete Music.” The final PRCA rodeo concludes with a Free Fantastic Fireworks Display.

Sunday-Tuesday, July 2-4, Fort Robinson will feature their 50th Western Wildlife Art Show in the Veterinary Hospital. The Western Wildlife Art Show proudly presents juried art of over twenty artists from across the country. The gallery will be opened at no charge for guests to walk through, beginning at 9am each day. Artists have a wide variety of their work for sale in their individual booths. And there are so many other things to do and see at Fort Rob.

The Avenue of Flags is a must-see in Hemingford. Hemingford displays more than 200 American flags along its village streets during patriotic holidays, including the July 4th weekend. Each historic flag once draped the casket of a veteran from the area.

The Hemingford Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Dodge Road and Wyoming Avenue is another not-to-be-missed spot. In addition to a 70-foot flagpole bearing the American flag, there are flags that represent all the branches of service, a memorial wall with name plaques that represent local veterans and memorial benches.

In Alliance, the City of Alliance will conduct their annual Fireworks Display for the community on July 4 at Laing Lake, part of Alliance’s beautiful park system. Everyone is invited to set up your lawn chairs and enjoy this fabulous display.

This year as we honor the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, let’s enjoy time with our friends and families. We don’t have to spend much money. Let’s enjoy taking in some of the fun activities here in Northwest Nebraska.