Hemingford was well represented during the Heritage Days Parade on Saturday.

Members of the Hemingford American Legion Post 9 were among the Legion Riders to open the parade following the Color Guard lead by Larry McCracken.

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty adorned their float showing off their crowns and stunning gowns. 2022 Box Butte County Fair Queen Brinna Phillips, 1st Attendant Elizabeth Mayer, 2nd Attendant Avery Davies and Miss Congeniality Peyton Kindred waved to the crowd. They will soon be passing their titles when they crown the 2023 royalty on Wednesday, August 9. Contestants will be announced in next weeks Ledger.