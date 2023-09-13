Hemingford High School’s Homecoming was last week, well it actually kicked off with coronation and decorating of the halls on Friday, Sept. 1 but dress-up days and activities were all last week with the big dance in the little gym on Saturday night. Student and staff participation was at an all time high here in Bobcat Nation.

The 2023 Homecoming Court consisted of: Brookelynn Warner, Theron Miller, Carlye Kresl and Aiden Benda with Drew Varner King and Isabell Gomez Queen.

“We had such great participation from our students and staff this year,” said HHS Principal Misty Curtis. “It was so fun to see the students dressed up and at the events showing support for the teams.”

The theme Student Council picked this year was Walt Disney.

To get the week started, on Tuesday students dressed up as their favorite Disney character. It was fun to see the Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Cruella, Lilo and so many others making an appearance in the halls.

Wednesday’s theme was White Lies as the students were asked to wear white shirts with a white lie written on them. The white shirts were later decorated with chalk from the Color Run. The elementary kids wore their tie-dye to celebrate.

Thursday’s theme was Rhyme Without Reason. Students paired up to form a rhyme such as Golf Caddy and Pimp Daddy, Dairy and Fairy, Maternity and Fraternity, Tennis Pro and Frat Bro, & Plant and Guy in Pants. The elementary kids enjoyed a crazy hair/hat day.

Friday of course was school spirit day to celebrate their favorite team: The Hemingford Bobcats!