The Hemingford Community Foundation is excited to issue grants to support the Hemingford American Legion, Hemingford Wrestling Program, and The Body Shop. Each will receive $500 to support their identified projects.

Hemingford American Legion will host their exciting Halloween event again!

Hemingford Wrestling will purchase traveling gear!

The Body Shop will add outdoor organizers on the back basketball court for kids to have basketballs, volleyballs, and footballs while playing at the court!

“We love seeing the innovative ideas come in to continue enhancing all Hemingford has to offer,” said Joni Jespersen, Foundation Board Member. “We are excited to support the betterment of a variety of local organizations, projects, and associations.”

The board is comprised of Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play.

The foundation board completed strategic planning last August with the following areas prioritized for the next three years:

Strategic Giving

Maximizing 501(c)3 Access

Community Presence

Strategic Partnerships