Homecoming week for Hemingford is actually scheduled for the week of September 5th through the 8th but with it being a holiday week events will kick off on Friday at 8:15 a.m. with the coronation of this year’s homecoming court in the big gym. Each class will decorate their hallways following coronation.

Grades 7-12 will be decorating halls with Disney movie themes:

Senior Class theme – Monsters Inc.

Junior – Cars

Sophomore – Lilo & Stitch

Freshmen – Rapunzel

Eighth grade – 101 Dalmations

Seventh grade – UP

The Bobcat cross country varsity runners will head to Gering to run the Five Rocks Amphitheatre course starting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and the football team will compete at home at 1 p.m. against Sutherland with the burning of the H after the game. The Hemingford Booster Club will be serving the tailgate meal starting at noon.

Students and staff will be celebrating this year’s homecoming week starting on Tuesdaywith the Disney theme.

Tuesday: Theme — Disney Character

Sports — JH Volleyball game at home at 4 p.m.

JH Football game at home at 5 p.m.

Varsity Volleyball game at Crawford

Wednesday: Theme — White Lies/Color Run

Wear a white t-shirt with a little white lie about yourself

Activities — HHS Olympic Activities at 2 p.m. with the volor run at 3:15.

FFA District 12 Meeting at 5 p.m.

Thursday: Theme — Rhyme Without Reason

Find a person and dress-up as words that rhyme but don’t correlate. Ex. tennis pro and frat bro.

Sports — Varsity Volleyball tournament at home at 4 p.m.

Friday: Theme — School Spirit Day

Show off your Bobcat Pride!

Sports — Varsity Cross County at Kimball at noon.