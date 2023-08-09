Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Booster ClubThe Hemingford Booster Club supports extra-curricular activities for students in grades 7-12 as well as all Bobcat Students. Your $25 membership help to provide apparel and welcome back gifts as well as team meals and numerous other requests from many teams and groups that make up Bobcat Nation!

Membership dues can be paid during Welcome Back to School night on August 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Red Zone or at the Big Red BBQ on August 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field concession stand.

Hemingford PoolAugust Hours

Fair Week

August 7-13th

Monday-Friday

6-7:30 a.m. Lap

12-1 p.m. Lap/Toddler Time

1-5 p.m. Open

Saturday/Sunday (Closed)

August 14-20th

6-7:30 a.m. Lap

12-1 p.m. Lap/Toddler Time

1-5 p.m. Open

Saturday/Sunday

12-1 p.m. Lap/Toddler Time

1-5 p.m. Open

5-6 p.m. Lap

LAST DAY TBA!

Hemingford Fastpitch Softball TryoutsThe Hemingford Heat Fastpitch Softball team is holding their next tryouts at the Hemingford Sports Complex on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 p.m.

Any girl between the ages of 11 and 14 as of December 21, 2023 are welcome to tryout. Bring your glove, water and a snack.

For more information contact Roger Christianson at rogerjc317@gmail.com.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Saturday – Prime Rib

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. Need a table? Call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Club-New to the club Horse Soldier small batch and barrel strength, regular R&R! And don’t forget ice cream bars!

Pocket change for change for July made $20 for the Ave of Flags, this months change goes to the DOOSE Outfitters in Scottsbluff.

This is the kick off to fair week please make reservations on Friday and Saturday if you plan on eating at the club, so we can save you a place.

Remember to place your order for take and bake by noon on Wednesdays! Next weeks will be chicken and rice!

Dates to remember :

Hemingford 1960-Aug 19

End of summer party-Sept 17

Fall craft show-Sept 23

Birthday Gala-Oct 18

Legion family:

Fair week, come in and sign up to work the Legion food booth!!!

Meetings Post and Aux on Tues., Aug. 8

SON’s on Monday, Aug. 14

Remember dues for 2024 are being collected now! You may drop them by the club or mail them to your membership chair, they may also be paid on line!

Have a safe and fun week!

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

