Hemingford Booster ClubThe Hemingford Booster Club supports extra-curricular activities for students in grades 7-12 as well as all Bobcat Students. Your $25 membership help to provide apparel and welcome back gifts as well as team meals and numerous other requests from many teams and groups that make up Bobcat Nation!

If membership dues weren’t paid during the Welcome Back to School night on Tuesday, they may be paid at the Big Red BBQ on August 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field concession stand.

Margaritas by Moonlight at LocalLocal Gift Boutique will be hosting a Margaritas by Moonlight on Friday, August 18 after the Big Red BBQ. Happy hour from 7 to 10 p.m. with live music by Shane Keane starting at 8.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at Local.

60’s Night in HemingfordThe 2nd Annual 60’s Night in Hemingford will be this Saturday, August 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Box Butte.

Classic cars, bikes, trucks, bicycles all welcome to enter. $10.00 entry fee

All are welcome to walk around checking out the entries while listening to Keith Reid from the Crazy Louie Band.

The Hula Hoop contest will be back as well as a kids tractor pull. The Post will be serving Hamburgers, hot dogs, and foot longs in the beer garden. There will be no alcohol on the street, only in the beer garden! There may be Root Beer floats and who knows what else just might be in store.

There will a people’s choice award, $1.00 a vote and also a best of show!

Bring your chairs and enjoy a fun evening.

Hemingford PoolAugust 17-18 Closed

LAST DAY on August 19

12-1 p.m. Lap/Toddler Time

1-5 p.m. Open

APD Community SurveyThe Alliance Police Department is committed to fostering a cohesive and secure community, and recognizes the vital role they play in achieving this objective. APD is requesting your feedback. Please take the time to fill out the survey by visiting https://alliance-ne.civilspace.io/en/projects/voices-of-the-community-a-secondary-survey/engagements/dr-del-carmen-survey.

For more information, please contact the Alliance Police Department at (308) 762-4955.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Grilled Shrimp & Watermelon Kebobs

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Cornhole tournament at 2:30 p.m.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Big shout out to the Box Butte County Fair Board and all the volunteers for putting on a great fair for us! It’s a lot of hours and a lot of work, let it be known you are appreciated!Also a big shout out to all who helped at the Legion Fair Booth, you also are appreciated!The new sidewalk and ramp have been poured, thanks to R & J industries! Next to come a railing and two new front doors! A big shout out to our Post members who show up every Sunday morning for breakfast, and those who support them!Next- new door for the beer garden and new carpet for the side hall!Family news:Welcome new member: Dan AdamsonAux meeting in September will be County meeting in Alliance! Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. if you can go please let us know, as there is a meal involved and they will need a head count!2024 dues are now !

Have a safe and fun week!

Food PantryThe Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Ledger News For Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com or call 308-632-9008 and classifieds please email class@starherald.com or call 308-632-9020.

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

