Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.
Hemingford Booster Club
The Hemingford Booster Club supports extra-curricular activities for students in grades 7-12 as well as all Bobcat Students. Your $25 membership help to provide apparel and welcome back gifts as well as team meals and numerous other requests from many teams and groups that make up Bobcat Nation!
Booster Club Members will be listed in the activity programs for the 2023-2024 school year. The deadline for membership is Friday, Sept. 1.
Contact Riki at 430-4355 or visit with any of our Booster Club Members.
Legion Supper Club, Breakfast
Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.
People are also reading…
Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.
This week’s specials:
Thursday – Tacos
Friday – Shrimp Scampi
Saturday – Meatloaf
Farmers Market from 8 to 10 a.m.
Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.
Weekly news from Margaret:
Memorial Blood Drive
The Gage Edwards Memorial Blood Drive will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at BBGH in the Sandhills room from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Call the BBGH lab at 761-1400 or Heather Edwards at 762-8446 to sign up. Or sign up online at https://volunteerssignup.org/7MKTQ to get registered to donate. Donate, eat come treats and get your t-shirt.
Food Pantry
The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.
If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.
Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.
Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.
Ledger News
For Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com
Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.
For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com or call 308-632-9008 and classifieds please email class@starherald.com or call 308-632-9020.
Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.
Ledger Announcements
Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.
Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!