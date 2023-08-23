Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Booster Club

The Hemingford Booster Club supports extra-curricular activities for students in grades 7-12 as well as all Bobcat Students. Your $25 membership help to provide apparel and welcome back gifts as well as team meals and numerous other requests from many teams and groups that make up Bobcat Nation!

Booster Club Members will be listed in the activity programs for the 2023-2024 school year. The deadline for membership is Friday, Sept. 1.

Contact Riki at 430-4355 or visit with any of our Booster Club Members.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Shrimp Scampi

Saturday – Meatloaf

Farmers Market from 8 to 10 a.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Looking for crafters who want a table for the Fall Festival Saturday September 23, please call 487-5356!

Please place your bake and take order by noon on Wednesday, leave a message if no one answers! 487-5356

Planning some fun and games for the Husker

Games- stay tuned!!!

Legion Family news:

Thanks to all who helped at the Legion Fair Booth, no updates on totals as not all bills are in and paid!

2024 dues are due now, please stop by and drop them off or mail them to your membership chair!

Auxiliary is still looking for a few gals or guys to sponsor a table for the birthday gala October 18, please call Margaret if interested! 760-2317

Have a safe and fun week!!

Memorial Blood Drive

The Gage Edwards Memorial Blood Drive will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at BBGH in the Sandhills room from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Call the BBGH lab at 761-1400 or Heather Edwards at 762-8446 to sign up. Or sign up online at https://volunteerssignup.org/7MKTQ to get registered to donate. Donate, eat come treats and get your t-shirt.

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com or call 308-632-9008 and classifieds please email class@starherald.com or call 308-632-9020.

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.