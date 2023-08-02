Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford

Booster Club

The Hemingford Booster Club supports extra-curricular activities for students in grades 7-12 as well as all Bobcat Students. Your $25 membership help to provide apparel and welcome back gifts as well as team meals and numerous other requests from many teams and groups that make up Bobcat Nation!

Membership dues can be paid during Welcome Back to School night on August 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Red Zone or at the Big Red BBQ on August 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field concession stand.

HVFD Blood Drive

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their next Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 9.

Hemingford Pool

August Hours

July 31-August 5th

Monday-Thursday

6-7:30 a.m. Lap

12-1 p.m. Lap/Toddler Time

1-5 p.m. Open

5-6 p.m. Lap

(Tuesday/Thursday-Water Aerobics)

Closed due to low staff Saturday/Sunday, August 5-6

Fair Week

August 7-13th

Monday-Friday

6-7:30 a.m. Lap

12-1 p.m. Lap/Toddler Time

1-5 p.m. Open

Saturday/Sunday (Closed)

August 14-20th

6-7:30 a.m. Lap

12-1 p.m. Lap/Toddler Time

1-5 p.m. Open

Saturday/Sunday

12-1 p.m. Lap/Toddler Time

1-5 p.m. Open

5-6 p.m. Lap

LAST DAY TBA!

Hemingford Fastpitch Softball Tryouts

The Hemingford Heat Fastpitch Softball team is holding their next tryouts at the Hemingford Sports Complex on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 p.m.

Any girl between the ages of 11 and 14 as of December 21, 2023 are welcome to tryout. Bring your glove, water and a snack.

For more information contact Roger Christianson at rogerjc317@gmail.com.

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, August 6 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Baked Cod

Saturday – Prime Rib

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. Need a table? Call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Club: We will be serving a peachy burger for the month of Aug. A juicy burger topped with a grilled peach.

Take and bake will start Aug 9 (Wed) it will be

Pasta and meatballs. If you would like one please text 760-2317 or call 497-3695 by 10 a.m. Aug 9th.

The minnow races were a huge success, fun was had by all! I’m sure we will have them again. $500 was raised for the Doose Outfitters Ministry in Scottsbluff! For those who don’t know they take veterans with PTSD on guided hunting trips and are currently trying to add horse therapy for them! Every $ counts if you want to know more or donate call me!

Added to our list Peach R&R, Horse Solider, Sunny D, and don’t forget ice cream bars!

Legion family: The schedule for the fair booth is now hanging up at the club, please come and sign up!!!!

2024 dues are now due, they may be dropped off at the Legion or mailed to your membership chairman!

Welcome new auxiliary member- Val Adams

Dates to remember:

Aug 8 though Aug 13-Box Butte County Fair

Aug 19- Hemingford 1960 Car show 5 till 9

Sept 23- Fall festival 8 to 3

Oct 18- Birthday Gala

And who knows what may be added!

We have a busy month ahead with fair, school starting and the heat!!

Be safe!!! And kind!!! Have a safe and fun week!

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Bands on the Bricks

The last Bands on the Bricks of the season will be on Friday, August 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. with The Greendales and Back in the Day taking the stage.

Come down to the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. and have food and drinks provided by The Gathering Spot. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the show.

Ledger News

