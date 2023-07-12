Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 12th. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Hemingford PoolThe pool is open for open swim, 1-5 p.m., with lap swim available from 5-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sessions in the morning include lap swim, 6-7:30 a.m., and a toddler swim/lap swim, 12-1 p.m.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

Funeral NoticeThe funeral service for Jack L. “Swede” Swanson will be held at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Hemingford Cemetery. Family and friends are then invited to attend lunch at the multipurpose hall at the BBC Fairgrounds.

BBQ at Senior CenterOn Wednesday, July 19 at 11:30 a.m. the Senior Center in Alliance will be hosting a BBQ for all. $5.50 a meal, proceeds will go to ‘Feed a Hungry Senior’.

Hunters Helping the Hungry looking for processorsMeat processors have until Aug. 1 to apply for participation in the charitable Hunters Helping the Hungry program for 2023-2024, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The program pays participating processors to accept and process deer donated by hunters. This program serves Nebraskans in need as processors deliver ground venison to participating food banks.

The application form is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hhh. Processors can apply to participate in any or all of the Nebraska 2023-2024 deer hunting seasons.

Contact Jordyn Riha at 402-471-5431 or Jordyn.riha@nebraska.gov for more information.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos – Come try one of our Peach or Watermelon Margaritas.

Friday – Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Saturday – Prime Rib

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. Need a table? Call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Big shout out to all who helped Pete and Brian celebrate their 50th birthdays!! And to Shane Keane for the good music!Be on the look out for minnows? Hemingford 1960 had been scheduled for August 18! Car -tractor any mode of travel show!! Keith Reid from the old crazy Louie band will be playing on the street! Hula hoop contest, kids tractor pull??, hamburger and hot dog feed in the garden and much more!!Mark your calendars!!!The club is looking for a fill in bartender for when others are on vacation and such! Please stop by for and app, must be able to work weekends!Watch for whiskey Wednesday in the garden!Fall bazar- Sept 30th

Post-meeting Tuesday July 11 7 p.m.Need to make plans for Hemingford 1960Reports on cement project and new doors!Food booth at the fairNew flags added to the Ave of Flags:Joseph KrizAlbert CheatleGary Bolek

Auxiliary- meeting Tuesday July 11 7 p.m.Food booth at the fairBirthday gala October 18Membership cards have arrived dues have gone up for 2024 do to national increase!Looking for a chair for wreaths across America !

SON’s-meeting July 10 700 pmFood booth at the fair

Legion family-We have been asked to provideHotdogs and water for the kids game at the fair again this year! August 8th!! We also needVolunteers for this! Can you help!Have a safe and fun week!

Food PantryThe Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Bands on the BricksBands on the Bricks will be Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 from 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Come down to the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. and have food and drinks provided by The Gathering Spot. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the show.

