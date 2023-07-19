Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Fastpitch Softball Tryouts

The Hemingford Heat Fastpitch Softball Tryouts will be held at the Hemingford Sports Complex on Saturday, July 22 at 10 .m. and Wednesday, August 16 at 9 p.m.

Any girl between the ages of 11 and 14 as of December 21, 2023 are welcome to tryout. Bring your glove, water and a snack.

For more information contact Roger Christianson at rogerjc317@gmail.com.

Hemingford Pool

July hours:

Monday-Friday

Lap Swim 6-7:30 a.m.

Toddler/Lap Swim 12-1 p.m.

Open Swim 1-5 p.m.

Toddler/Lap Swim 5-6 p.m.

Night Swim on Monday/Wednesday/Friday 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

Toddler/Lap Swim 12-1 p.m.

Open Swim 1-5 p.m.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

FCA River Trip

Forms for the FCA River Trip can be picked up at the pool. The trip will be August 4-6th. For questions please contact Jake Frost at 760-2473.

Hunters Helping the Hungry looking for processors

Meat processors have until Aug. 1 to apply for participation in the charitable Hunters Helping the Hungry program for 2023-2024, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The program pays participating processors to accept and process deer donated by hunters. This program serves Nebraskans in need as processors deliver ground venison to participating food banks.

The application form is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hhh. Processors can apply to participate in any or all of the Nebraska 2023-2024 deer hunting seasons.

Contact Jordyn Riha at 402-471-5431 or Jordyn.riha@nebraska.gov for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos – Come try one of our Peach or Watermelon Margaritas.

Friday – Chicken Breast Skewers

Saturday – Pasta and Meatballs

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. Need a table? Call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Some dates have been changed:

Minnows Races — Sunday, July 30

Car Show — Saturday, August 19

Fall Festival — Saturday, September 23

(If you would like a table, call 760-2317)

A ice cream freezer has been donated to the club we will now be serving scoops of ice cream and individual ice cream bars and goodies starting Friday!

Legion family-

Food booth schedule for the fair- is not far away please remember it is one of our big fund raiser for the year! Please save some time on your schedule to sign up to help!

Tables are going fast for the Auxiliary’s birthday gala! If you would like a table please call Margaret at 760-2317!

2024 memberships are now due, you may mail them in or drop them by the club!

Have a safe and fun week!

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Bands on the Bricks

Bands on the Bricks will be Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 from 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Come down to the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. and have food and drinks provided by The Gathering Spot. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the show.

