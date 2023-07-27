Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Box Butte Fair Royalty

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty would like to invite you to a Dive-In Movie at the Hemingford Pool on Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Enjoy a dip in the pool while watching the movie Shrek. $5 per person with concessions available.

Hemingford Booster Club

The Hemingford Booster Club supports extra-curricular activities for students in grades 7-12 as well as all Bobcat Students. Your $25 membership help to provide apparel and welcome back gifts as well as team meals and numerous other requests from many teams and groups that make up Bobcat Nation!

Membership dues can be paid during Welcome Back to School night on August 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Red Zone or at the Big Red BBQ on August 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the football field concession stand.

HVFD Blood Drive

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their next Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 9. Watch for more information in next weeks Ledger.

Hemingford Pool

July hours:

Monday-Friday

Lap Swim 6-7:30 a.m.

Toddler/Lap Swim 12-1 p.m.

Open Swim 1-5 p.m.

Toddler/Lap Swim 5-6 p.m.

Night Swim on Monday/Wednesday/Friday 7-8:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

Toddler/Lap Swim 12-1 p.m.

Open Swim 1-5 p.m.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

FCA River Trip

Forms for the FCA River Trip can be picked up at the pool. The trip will be August 4-6th. For questions please contact Jake Frost at 760-2473.

Hemingford Fastpitch Softball Tryouts

The Hemingford Heat Fastpitch Softball team is holding their next tryouts at the Hemingford Sports Complex on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 p.m.

Any girl between the ages of 11 and 14 as of December 21, 2023 are welcome to tryout. Bring your glove, water and a snack.

For more information contact Roger Christianson at rogerjc317@gmail.com.

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, August 6 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Hunters Helping the Hungry looking for processors

Meat processors have until Aug. 1 to apply for participation in the charitable Hunters Helping the Hungry program for 2023-2024, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The program pays participating processors to accept and process deer donated by hunters. This program serves Nebraskans in need as processors deliver ground venison to participating food banks.

The application form is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hhh. Processors can apply to participate in any or all of the Nebraska 2023-2024 deer hunting seasons.

Contact Jordyn Riha at 402-471-5431 or Jordyn.riha@nebraska.gov for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos – Come try one of our Peach or Watermelon Margaritas.

Friday – Rattlesnake Pasta

Saturday – Cooks Choice

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. Need a table? Call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets. Minnow Races start at 2:30 p.m. Serving frog legs and fries!!

Weekly news from Margaret:

Club: We now have all kinds of ice treats in the freezer. Stop by to cool off!Now carrying Coke, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper and Diet Dr Pepper 20 oz bottles. Thinking about a take and bake on Monday nights, if interested let us know!

Dates to remember:

July 30-Minnow races 2:30

Aug 8 thur Aug 13-Box Butte County Fair

Aug 19-Car show 5 till 9

Sept 23- Fall festival 8 to 3

Needing a table for the craft show call 487-5356

Oct 18- Auxiliary’s annual birthday gala

Legion family news:

2024 dues are due now! Post $45.00, Auxiliary $35.00, Jr. $5.00, SON’s $30.00, Jr. $15.00. They may be dropped off at the club or mailed. Dates and times will soon be posted as to when help will be needed for the food booth! Be sure to come in and sign up, this is one of our big fund raisers for the year, if each member only worked one shift we could sail through this event!

Have a safe and fun week!

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Bands on the Bricks

The last Bands on the Bricks of the season will be on Friday, August 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. with The Greendales and Back in the Day taking the stage.

Come down to the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. and have food and drinks provided by The Gathering Spot. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the show.

