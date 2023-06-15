Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Bands on

the ButtePlan to attend the fun, family friendly event on Friday, June 16 from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Hemingford. The Jason Mayer Band will be providing the musical entertainment, a variety of food options will be available plus an art craft for the kids. Bring your chairs and come enjoy a fun evening.

Hemingford PoolThe pool is open for open swim, 1-5 p.m., with lap swim available from 5-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sessions in the morning include lap swim, 6-7:30 a.m., and a toddler swim/lap swim, 12-1 p.m.

The pool will be closed for the Hemingford Swim Meet on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

Box Butte County 4-H Calendar of EventsJune 15 — Western Livestock Challenge, 8 a.m. and Sheep & Goat Clinic, 2 p.m. both at the fairgrounds; Small Animal Clinic, 6 p.m. at the Extension Office

June 21 — Clover Kid Day Camp, 9 a.m. at the Extension Office

June 22 — Sewing Workshop, 9 a.m. at the Extension Office

June 26 — Barn Quilt Workshop, 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds

June 29 — Macramé Dream Catcher Workshop, 9 a.m. at the Extension Office

Summer Volleyball

Camp DatesSteve Morgan’s 2023 Summer Volleyball Camp dates in Ogallala.

GRADES 3-8: June 12-13, June 19-20, June 30-July 1

GRADES 9-12: June 22-23

TEAM CAMP: ALL TEAM CAMPS ARE FULL

For more information please contact Steve Morgan at: 308-284-2836, skmorgan@charter.net, or visit our website at www.stevemorgancamps.com.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – No special will be serving hamburgers, brats and dogs in the beer garden along with drinks for Band on the Butte. Come down and support the Chamber and the Post.

Saturday – Prime Rib

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. need a table call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:Wednesday, June 14 is Flag Day, the Avenue of Flags will fly, if mother nature is in tune!

Meet at the club at 7 a.m. if you can help!!

Have a fun and safe week!!

Food PantryThe Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats. If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Bands on

the BricksBands on the Bricks will resume on Friday, June 23 with The Greendales followed by Hook & The Huckleberries from 6-9 p.m. Other dates are July 7 with New Wave Time Machine and Loaded Dice from 6-9 p.m. and Heritage Days weekend, July 21 and 22 from 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Come down to the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. and have food and drinks provided by The Gathering Spot. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the show.

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!