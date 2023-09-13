Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Fall Craft Show

The Fall Festival Craft Show will be Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hemingford Legion. They will be serving chili and cinnamon rolls for lunch.

Call 308-487-5356 to reserve a table to sell items.

Treats on the Streets News

If you would like to participate in Treats on the Streets please contact Cindy at the Village Office at 308-487-3465. Also let Cindy know if you would like to donate prizes for the costume contest.

Businesses have been challenged to a costume contest during Treats on the Streets on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Think of some ideas and get your costumes ready. Let Cindy know if you would like to participate.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Chicken Parmesan

Saturday – Prime Rib

Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Husker game on at 4 p.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

Bar opens at noon.

End of Summer Party starts at 2 p.m. Cajun Boil, cornhole, beer specials, cards, margarita bar and more.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Take and bake Wednesday, please have your order in by noon on Wednesday! Call to place and order 487-5356!

Work on the woman’s bathroom is in progress! It will really look nice when it’s done!

The club is looking for part time help (bartending and waiting tables), if interested please stop by the club and ask for Margaret.

Dates to remember:

Sat., Sept. 9-Husker Party

Mon., Sept. 11-SON’s meeting

Tues., Sept. 12-Post meeting

Aux meeting county meeting Alliance

Sun., Sept 17.-End of Summer Party

Sat., Sept 23.-Fall Festival

Wed., Oct 18.-Aux Birthday Gala

Have a safe and fun week!

Memorial Blood Drive

The Gage Edwards Memorial Blood Drive will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at BBGH in the Sandhills room from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Call the BBGH lab at 761-1400 or Heather Edwards at 762-8446 to sign up. Or sign up online at https://volunteerssignup.org/7MKTQ to get registered to donate. Donate, eat come treats and get your t-shirt.

Donation drive for Dobby’s

Dobby’s Frontier Town has experienced a lot of break-ins and theft recently and are in dire need of an updated security system. Donations are being accepted and may be sent to Dobby’s Frontier Town at 423 Hudson Ave., Alliance, NE 69301.

Alliance Public Library

Youth Book Club for grades 3-6 at the Alliance Public Library will share discussion of “The Birchbark House” by Louise Erdrich on Tuesday, September 26 at 6 pm in the Community Room. This book is featured as the 2023 One Book One Nebraska for Kids and copies are available for check out at the circulation desk with a $2 ILL fee.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com or call 308-632-9008 and classifieds please email class@starherald.com or call 308-632-9020.

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.