Next week, Hemingford students will be going back to school for the first day on Thursday, August 17. Summer has flown by but most students are eager to get back in the school routine, meet their new teachers and see their classmates.

As a way to connect the school community with the business community, the Hemingford Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee would like to invite business organizations to participate in the Hemingford Public Schools Open House on Tuesday, August 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“The concept would be to provide tables in the Red Zone where businesses could have a booth for an opportunity to connect with students, staff and family members in attendance,” said Hemingford Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller.

During the Hemingford Public School’s Open House last year there were a variety of student activity booths set up for those in attendance to learn more about the activities. The concept for businesses would be the same. Whether it’s a way to market your business, hand out free merchandise, have a sign up for a prize or just connect with the students and staff, all businesses, groups and organizations within the community are invited to join.

The planning committee is working on increasing district outreach with community organizations, business partners and stakeholder to keep stakeholder informed of programs, services, and news of the district. As well as fostering a positive working partnership with business leaders and community members to enhance student learning opportunities.

Some different ideas of meaningful engagement with a booth would be to promote:

Any services available to students such as Grades Pay at HCFCU and Hemingford Library

Any job opportunities open to teens

Internship opportunities for students

Services for parents

A greater understanding of the economic activity within the community

“We want this to be mutually beneficial, so we wouldn’t want to do anything that would be a burden to your organization,” said Miller. “We also want to make sure that our parents have plenty of time to get to classrooms, etc., so we would ask those with booths to limit anything that requires a lot of time for parents.”