The Hemingford District 10 Board of Education met on Monday evening at the South Campus for their July Meeting.

Two different groups were recognized during their meeting for their Bobcat Excellence during Recognition of Student Achievement: State qualifiers and Science Olympiads.

Science Olympiad State Qualifiers:

Arielle Lawrence & Brinna Phillips:

Qualifying Competition: Forensics — 1st Place, Ogallala

State Competition: Rocks & Minerals — 7th place, Anatomy & Physiology, Forensics & Forestry

Dax Powell & Drew Varner:

Qualifying Competition: Scrambler — 1st Place, Kearney

State Competition: Scrambler — 3rd Place, Write It Do It — 3rd place, Balloon launch — 6th place

Carlye Kresl & Lillian Hausenauer-Brown:

Qualifying Competition: Disease Detectives — 5th place, Kearney, Astronomy — 1st place, Ogallala

State Competition: Astronomy, Disease Detectives, Agricultural Sciences, Potions & Poisons — 5th place

State Golf Participants:

Dax Powell, Jacob Bryner, Drew Varner, Owen Plog, Neo Powell

The Bobcat Golfers competed at Lake Maloney Golf Course outside of North Platte in the State Championship Golf Tournament on May 23-24, 2023.

State Track Participants:

Dakota Horstman qualified and competed in the 1600 Meter (mile) and 3200 Meter (2 mile) races.

Theron Miller qualified and competed in the shot put.

“We are so proud of these Bobcats and the way that they represent Hemingford,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller.

Students may be out of session but the administration has been busy working on updating policies and a lot of work has been going on in the buildings trying to get the school ready for the fall session.

“Trying to keep our policies compliant and moderate with the law,” said Miller. “Nearly 30 new requirements for schools came out of legislature this year so just trying to make sense of that and get our policies updated.”

One of those updates is an increase to the lunch and breakfast prices.

“Unfortunately we are not immune to the pressures of inflation,” said Miller. “We want parents to be aware of that. It had been around five years since we had an increase in those prices. Trying to make sure we keep our programs operating in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Families are encouraged to fill out the free and reduced lunch applications that are available on the schools website and will be sent home with students when school is back in session.

Increases for lunch for adults are from $4 to $5, junior/high school (7-12th) students are from $2.70 to $3.25, elementary students are from $2.40 to $3 and preschool students from $2.15 to $3.

Increases for breakfast for adults are from $2.30 to $3 and preschool-12th grades are from $1.65 to $2.50,

Additional entrée/meet will be $2 and milk/juice $.55

The board approved the use of local substitutes.

“This is an annual approval but I really appreciate the board authorizing for us to continue to use local substitute teachers,” said Miller. “Our substitutes are really important to obtaining quality education.”

The board also approved new curriculum for social studies for grades 7th-9th and science for grades 1st and 2nd.

Three goals were set for Dr. Miller by the board: continued work on policies, professional leadership role and community relations.

“I’ll continue working on the policies and consolidating all of them into one, single accessible document; trying to make our policies more accessible and useful to our staff, community and our constituents,” said Miller. “The Professional Leadership Goal is to do a collaborative of our teacher evaluation procedures and to recommend continued education for their consideration.”

“The third goal is a community relations goal; to work with professionals to complete a facilities assessment/audit and then review those results of that audit in collaboration with the community,” he said.