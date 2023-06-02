Two Hemingford recent grads, Rylie Wright and Arielle Lawrence, will be amongst 12 teens competing for the title of Miss Nebraska’s Teen 2023 and representing their hometown.

On June 8-10, the girls will be showing their skills at the competition in North Platte. They will be judged in various segments of competition, including Evening Gown, Talent, Interview, Physical Fitness/Athletic Wear, and On Stage Question. They have both been preparing for months to compete the best they can during the preliminary stages of competition. Both Lawrence and Wright have Community Service Initiatives (CSI) that they’ve worked to promote throughout their respective reigns and have unique talents to bring to the stage.

Lawrence currently holds the title of Miss Chadron’s Teen. She earned the crown on November 12, 2022 at the Best of the West competition in Alliance. She was crowned along with two other Teen titles (Miss Alliance’s Teen, Boston Pettera, and Miss Panhandle’s Teen, Jordan Wagner) and a Miss was also crowned (Miss Alliance, Desteny Miller). Lawrence’s CSI is “Steps to Success: Creating a Roadmap for Future Leaders”. She’s worked on this program for the entirety of her reign, and has made various appearances at the Chadron City Council Meetings and throughout the town of Chadron. Lawrence’s talent at the Best of the West competition was clogging.

“It means the world to me to be able to represent this end of the state and all the support they have shown me throughout the years,” said Lawrence. “It’s definitely an honor to have the ability to show what great and amazing people we have in western Nebraska.”

Wright currently holds the title of Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Teen. She earned the title at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant competition on July 31, 2022. She was also crowned alongside two other Teens (Miss Old West Balloon Fest’s Teen, Ella-Kathryn Anderson, and Miss Western Nebraska’s Teen, Elizabeth Fuss) and one Miss (Miss Scotts Bluff County, Morgan Baird). Wright’s CSI is “Literature4Littles: Today, readers. Tomorrow, leaders!”. To promote this, Wright has done various community service activities around Hemingford, Scottsbluff, and Alliance, such as Story-Times at local libraries and charity dances. Wright is currently writing and illustrating a children’s book, which she hopes to have published within the next few weeks leading up to the competition. Wright’s talent at her local competition was singing.