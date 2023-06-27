The Hemingford Village Board of Trustees met for their June board meeting last week. The agenda with 13 items listed, claims against the Village of $88,757.23, claims against the Utilities of $113,710.62 and claims against the Hemingford Community Care Center of $8,100.36 were all approved. Trustee Jake Frost was excused from the meeting.

Discussion was conducted regarding a 5-day notice to the property owner of 604 Park Avenue for all lots without tenants.

“It’s not just about it being unsightly, I’m worried about the safety of our citizens,” said Trustee Lynda Novotny. “If children were to go in and play in one of the vacant trailers someone could get seriously hurt.”

“I think we’ve definitely taken every peaceful possibility to get this cleared up,” said Trustee Will Mahony.

The trustees hope to have the matter resolved soon before further legal action has to be taken.

The second reading of ordinance 816 was read by Chairman Richard Wacker and a discussion was had whether or not to wave the third reading since there was no comment from the public.

“I would rather have a third reading and give the public time to comment,” said Mahony.

If passed, the ordinance would create a no parking zone on the east side of Ogallala Avenue, between the intersections of Custer Street and Highway 2, (aka Niobrara). The third and finally reading will be conducted during the July meeting. The public is welcome and encouraged to be there for comment on the ordinance.

The first reading on ordinance 817 was conducted and a motion was made to wave the additional readings. The ordinance is to amend the Solid Waste rates and increase them by $.25 to $.50 per month for residential customers.

The trustees gave their approval for Village Administrator Barb Straub to replace the broken air conditioning unit at the office using funds from the utilities reserve with an expected cost around $12,000.

Utilities Superintendent Kyle Huss provided some information on AMI Metering, stating, “We wouldn’t have to walk around reading them, it would reduce errors, and Barb wouldn’t have to manually enter the numbers each month.”

More information on AMI Metering will be provided during the July meeting. More information on the street projects will be provided during the next meeting also with representatives from D.A. Davidson and MC Shaft possibly in attendance.

“When we put it out for bids we will ask for numbers on concrete and roller compact,” said Straub.

They have been working on putting a priority list of streets than need replaced.

“To just redo Box Butte Avenue alone is 2.1 Million,” said Straub.

To close the meeting, Wacker asked about the Splash Pad.