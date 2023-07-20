The 43nd annual Heritage Days celebration in Alliance kicked off with the Grand Marshal celebration on Wednesday, July 19.

“Tell Us Your Story” is this year’s theme selected to celebrate our heritage and encourage everyone to share their favorite Heritage Days story.

A perfect theme for the new Alliance Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Owen Burnett who has been enjoying the annual event since he was 5-years-old. He and his wife Jamie moved back to Alliance from Denver where they lived for many years after both graduating from Alliance High.

“We moved back to Alliance to give our daughter (Farrington) a chance to grow up in the small community that we grew up in; the community that we love,” said Burnett. “I also want to make a difference in all of Box Butte County which is why I’m excited about this roll as Chamber Director.”

He stepped into the role a little over a month ago and stated that he is excited to help build the communities of Alliance and Hemingford alongside Hemingford Chamber Director Marcie Thomas.

“I grew up going to Heritage Days and the Box Butte County Fair so let’s all support each other in these traditions to make our communities thrive,” he said. “Both events are always a good time and its fun running into people that you had not seen for a while.”

The sidewalk sales and food vendors on the bricks downtown, as well as other local businesses around town, began on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Escape the heat at the Vender Show inside the Heritage Mall from 1-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

All of your favorites are back on the bricks! So whether you’re craving a gyro, burger, taco, ribbon fry or ice cold lemonade you won’t be disappointed.

The popular local lemonade stand, Lizzy’s Lemonade, will be back in the food block serving up a variety of lemonades and slushies. Last year Lizzy’s went through over 500 lemons during the busy weekend serving up fresh squeezed lemonade for customers.

Downtown was packed on Wednesday during the first night for the Frazier Shows Carnival. All four nights of the carnival will be wristband nights this year from 5 to 9 p.m. If you missed out on pre-sale tickets, unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased at the carnival ticket offices for $30. The carnival will close at 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with punch cards and single tickets accepted during that time.

Last year was the first year that the popular outdoor bar, Tipsy Dixie’s (located at 304 E 3rd St.) was open during Heritage Days. Crowds and alumni classes gathered for live music, cold drinks and outdoor games. This year they will be open on Thursday from 3 to 11 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to Midnight and Saturday from 9 a.m. to Midnight. Scheduled events include Karaoke on Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. as well as live entertainment from Gabrielle the Brute and Avid Discord on Friday from 9 p.m. to Midnight and He Said, She Said on Saturday evening. Oh and don’t forget the bottomless mimosas from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the parade on Saturday.

Cattle Capital Rodeo will be hosting a Youth Play Day at the rodeo grounds near the Alliance airport on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday morning, kids are invited to the Alliance High School practice field for some fun games. The food vendors will open back up Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday evening the 200 block of Box Butte will be closed for Bands on the Bricks from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Kalin Krohe Reference, Shon Townsend, The Victory Underground and Ain’t From Here taking the stage

The Alliance High School Band is hosting the 43rd Annual Fun Run 5K/10K & two mile walk on Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m. with registration starting at 6 a.m. Registrations can also be picked up before Saturday at the Chamber office, BBGH Wellness Center or Alliance Recreation Center. Show your support for the AHS band and help them raise money for their trip to Georgia in December to compete in the 2023 Peach Bowl.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning with the food vendors opening at 11 a.m. Parade registrations can be found on the Alliance Heritage Days Facebook page or picked up at the Chamber office and are due by Friday at 5 p.m.

A BBQ lunch will be held at the Masonic Lodge following the parade until 1 p.m. Free Swim will be held at the Big Blue Bay from 1-5 p.m. courtesy of Nebraska Bank. The AHS Activities Golf Scramble starts at 1 p.m.

Saturday evening the 200 block of Box Butte will be closed for Bands on the Bricks from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Cory Pearman, Loop Story, Float Like a Buffalo and Tanner Johns taking the stage.

On Sunday, Double L Arena will be hosting team roping will start at 1 p.m. located one mile north of Carhenge. The 12th Annual John White Crane 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will start at 1 p.m. at the courts south of Central Park.