Related to this story

Most Popular

Road Trip with Tami

Road Trip with Tami

This week’s road trip turned into a bit of an adventure. My friend Jason, pup Jett and I went to go and check out Stephanie Schwaderer’s new b…

Sen. Steve Erdman: Valuations

Sen. Steve Erdman: Valuations

Do you like the new valuation notice you received on your home or property? Most Nebraskans I know from Omaha to Scottsbluff are outraged over…

Getting Ahead: Language Patterns

Before we focus on fairness, realize that our governing bodies will look at several criteria to determine whether a tax is politically acceptable.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax offenses, cuts deal on felony gun charge