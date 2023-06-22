Last Friday night and much of the day Saturday, the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department spent time in the classroom and in the parking lot across from the Hemingford Public Schools learning about different types of buses and how to safely extricate victims from a bus. Though motor vehicle collisions involving school buses are relatively rare (0.2 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT) compared to 1.5 fatalities per 100 million VMT for cars according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the HVFD has had two in their jurisdiction in the last 30 years thus the need to keep our skills and equipment current.

“The Training Division of the Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s Office provided an excellent training opportunity to nine members of the Department,” said HVFD Member Barb Keegan. “Many people driving on Sidney Avenue and Niobrara Avenue witnessed Department members disassembling the bus using hydraulic, battery, and electric tools while airbags were used to lift the bus. What many did not see was the amount of time the instructors put in to create a successful training or the determination of the volunteers to preserve life safety while finding the easiest ways create a safe and viable escape route.”

The HVFD would like to express thanks to the three instructors who brought this training to Hemingford and to the Hemingford Public School System for allowing the Department to view how different buses are constructed as well as the donation of the bus that was officially decommissioned.