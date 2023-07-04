The Independence Day compromise of 2023 in Alliance, I believe, shaved a few days of firecrackers, sparklers and artillery shells off the calendar compared to the previous year. Pops and booms could have been limited further if our council members had not elected to take the middle ground. I paid closer attention to a “more notable” development the day before sales began: Foster Fireworks would be supporting Keep Alliance Beautiful with a portion of their proceeds.

Whenever anybody acknowledges what we do at KAB the gesture is appreciated. Donations are among the most tangible examples, yet the recycling center crew also loves working alongside volunteers, opening a sorted pickup load of bags and hearing thank yous. We recognize the Fosters’ commitment as the latest Alliance business to contribute to KAB when grant funding has been harder to come by.

John Foster told me more about this seasonal family business at their blue and white striped tent as I stopped by on the last day of June. This is their 11th season. The collaborative effort was easy to see. His daughters, Jessee and Penelope, were helping with shopping baskets while their mom, Carlie, sat at the cash register. John’s son, Lincoln, and parents Roxane and Kevin Foster were also there as mid-day customers browsed. Somebody is always on site 24/7. I suspect the venture is an exciting wrinkle in summer for the youngest generation. “The kids came and camped out with me already,” he said. Last year they took turns.

The tradition began when John was growing up. “My dad did it a few years when he was younger,” John said, adding one of his dad’s friends also had a fireworks stand for a time after that. “I was just getting out of high school and he brought it up to me.” The initial location was also along Third Street, in what had been Kee’s Computer.

The first two seasons, John recalled, they disposed of the boxes in the Dumpster or took the cardboard to the landfill. However, by the third year, “There was so much we had you guys pick it up with a truck.”

John and Carlie recycle with KAB through their vending business as well. Concerning why they opted to tap profits from fireworks to help our budget, he said, “They’ve (KAB) always done a lot for us . . . it’s good to give back . . . here and Oasis both. I don’t know where we’d be without them, both businesses. Carlie always says if we ever open another business there will be no cardboard boxes. It almost makes you sick to your stomach (the amount of packaging). At least it’s being recycled and not filling up the Dumpster.”

People searching the loaded fireworks tables in the evening may notice strands of LED lights as an environmentally friendly addition. Roxane said their goal is to reduce, reuse and recycle as much as they can.

The family’s assistance extends to KAB’s effort to enlist the public as volunteers to clean up spent fireworks from the streets of Hemingford and Alliance. They are passing out a form with each purchase. We are excited to recognize anyone who takes the time to gather this midsummer litter. Stop by the KAB office at 324 Laramie Ave. (basement) for a volunteer sheet or call 308-762-1729 for information.