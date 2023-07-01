Author’s Note: This is the sixth in a series featuring people from our list of nearly 200 paid (114) and free senior (80) curbside recyclers.

Chad, Erin, Reese and Allie Armstrong

Chad Armstrong, from Hemingford, has been married to Erin, an Alliance native, for 18 years. The couple has two daughters, Reese and Allie. Chad farms as well as working as an electrician for BNSF Railway. Erin is a dental hygienist and manages the pool.

Q: How long have you been on curbside, and why did you sign up?

Erin: About three years. Mainly, I was kind of inspired by Karen Lemunyan and my sister-in-law in Chadron.

Q: What do you recycle?

Erin: A lot of milk jugs, plastic, paper, cardboard boxes. I love the (Hefty energy) orange bags.

Q: How has this service influenced your opinion of recycling?

Erin: In a positive way. It’s really made me stop and think not to throw it away. Drop it in the bin or the orange bag. It’s made me more self-conscious about everything.

Q: Newest thing you’ve added to the bag?

Erin: Plastic silverware, yogurt cups and dogfood bags.

Q: Why do you feel it is important to recycle?

Erin: Mainly to just keep the landfills from filling up. I know it’s not a local problem, but i’m such a big fan of sea turtles and ocean life, whatever I can do to keep them safe too.

Q: Other “green” practices at your home?

The Armstrong family is big on seeing that lights are turned off when leaving a room or the house. Erin said her husband is big on making sure doors are closed so warm/cold air doesn’t escape. “It’s a dad thing.” They also set the thermostat a bit higher than may be comfortable during the summer and limit watering to every three or four days.

Q: Future plans?

Erin has always been interested in composting. She would like to try the practice in the coming weeks while off work to heal from shoulder surgery. “(We) try to be better and catch everything that goes into our trash can that shouldn’t be,” Erin added.