Happy 100th Anniversary to the Hemingford Library!!
“100” Years of Service
October 19, 1923
First Library in front room of The Ledger. Started by Women’s Club with 50 books donated to start. Miss Blenne Rohbaugh volunteered for two years.
1929
Moved to 900 block of Nibrara. Building between telephone co. and Burlew’s store on the north side where old fire hall was located.
1939
Over 2,000 books
1962
Present building at 212 Box Butte rented from Mrs. Lila Iverson for small monthly fee. Formerly Post Office. Village inherited building when Mrs. Iverson died.
1977
Ceiling lowered by Jim Olson. New coat of tar put on roof.
1978
Hours expanded to five more per week. April 6, Town ‘n County Extension Club started children’s story hour with Linda K. Petersen the first reader.
1979
Adult Education classes held here.
1981
Librarian, Leona Stull started getting a salary.
1986
9,000 books and loanable items available to checkout.
1993
WNCC held a summer theater
1999
Local artists had an art show and sale. 20% of sales were donated to the library.
April 2010
Duhon memorial mural unveiled created by artist Aaron Wade with State Senator, Leroy Louden in attendance.
Gates Foundation donated computers.
2012
Library Broadband Builds Nebraska Communities donated six Hewlett Packard computers.
2022
Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired donated new monitor with magnifier.
New furnace and air conditioner unit put in.
New front door with automatic opener for handicap accessibility.
Donation of five new computers.
New movable shelving, front desk, computer chairs, and LED ceiling lights put in.
2023
Brownstone Foundation donated an assortment of 100 books.
New back door installed.
Board Members-Serve 5 Years
1930 — Regina Burlew
1977 — Elna Sampy, Donna Schekall, Pat Burri, Hattie Pipitt, Sue Volkaner
1998 — Theron Jensen, Marie Cervantes, Floyd Counts, Richard Hank
1999 — Ruby Hewitt
2010 — Barb Nikott, Brenda Robb, Carol Benett, Twila Albright, Barb Kris, Jean Long, Ed Lucas, Shirley Keane, Peggy Moser, Joni Frahm
2020-Present — Sue Hennings, Linda K. Petersen, Deb Finley, Robyn Armenta, Peggy Cattin
Librarians
1923-29 Women’s Club — Blenne Rohrbaugh, Grace Olds, Helen Bosley
1977-84 Leona Stull
1984 Sheryl Roberts
2004-18 Deb Finley
2018-21 Marly Pehoviack
2021-present Colleen Garner
Location and Hours
The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.
Hours of operation are:
Monday- Closed
Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.
Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.
Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon
Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon