Happy 100th Anniversary to the Hemingford Library!!

“100” Years of Service

October 19, 1923

First Library in front room of The Ledger. Started by Women’s Club with 50 books donated to start. Miss Blenne Rohbaugh volunteered for two years.

1929

Moved to 900 block of Nibrara. Building between telephone co. and Burlew’s store on the north side where old fire hall was located.

1939

Over 2,000 books

1962

Present building at 212 Box Butte rented from Mrs. Lila Iverson for small monthly fee. Formerly Post Office. Village inherited building when Mrs. Iverson died.

1977

Ceiling lowered by Jim Olson. New coat of tar put on roof.

1978

Hours expanded to five more per week. April 6, Town ‘n County Extension Club started children’s story hour with Linda K. Petersen the first reader.

1979

Adult Education classes held here.

1981

Librarian, Leona Stull started getting a salary.

1986

9,000 books and loanable items available to checkout.

1993

WNCC held a summer theater

1999

Local artists had an art show and sale. 20% of sales were donated to the library.

April 2010

Duhon memorial mural unveiled created by artist Aaron Wade with State Senator, Leroy Louden in attendance.

Gates Foundation donated computers.

2012

Library Broadband Builds Nebraska Communities donated six Hewlett Packard computers.

2022

Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired donated new monitor with magnifier.

New furnace and air conditioner unit put in.

New front door with automatic opener for handicap accessibility.

Donation of five new computers.

New movable shelving, front desk, computer chairs, and LED ceiling lights put in.

2023

Brownstone Foundation donated an assortment of 100 books.

New back door installed.

Board Members-Serve 5 Years

1930 — Regina Burlew

1977 — Elna Sampy, Donna Schekall, Pat Burri, Hattie Pipitt, Sue Volkaner

1998 — Theron Jensen, Marie Cervantes, Floyd Counts, Richard Hank

1999 — Ruby Hewitt

2010 — Barb Nikott, Brenda Robb, Carol Benett, Twila Albright, Barb Kris, Jean Long, Ed Lucas, Shirley Keane, Peggy Moser, Joni Frahm

2020-Present — Sue Hennings, Linda K. Petersen, Deb Finley, Robyn Armenta, Peggy Cattin

Librarians

1923-29 Women’s Club — Blenne Rohrbaugh, Grace Olds, Helen Bosley

1977-84 Leona Stull

1984 Sheryl Roberts

2004-18 Deb Finley

2018-21 Marly Pehoviack

2021-present Colleen Garner

Location and Hours

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

