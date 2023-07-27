Brothers, Daniel Linegar Jr, Bryan Linegar and Thomas Linegar were presented Quilts of Valor at Mobius in Hemingford on Saturday morning. They are the son of proud parents Dan and Cheryl Linegar of Hemingford.

Daniel Jr. enlisted in the USMC in October of 1992. He trained as a 1371 Combat Engineer and also received heavy weapons training in Okinawa. Dan was honorably discharged in October of 1996. Dan’s quilt was made and bound by Kathy Dye and quilted by Suzanne Hunter Walker

Bryan enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2001. He served on the Nebraska National Guard Military Funeral Honor Guard, which preformed Military Funeral Honors for Veterans of all Military Branches throughout western Nebraska. Bryan was honorably discharged in November of 2007. Bryan’s quilt was made and bound by Lynda Novotny and quilted by Shelley Buskirk Blow

Tom enlisted in the USMC in 2007. He received training in 5811 military police and later was deployed to Afghanistan for six months during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009-2010. Tom was honorable discharge in 2012. Tom’s quilt was made and bound by Kathy Dye and quilted by Vivian Spenser.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. www.QOVF.org.