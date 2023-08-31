Local Church Schedules for Hemingford and the surrounding areas:

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758. Office hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday Text or call Pastor Bae after hours at 913-742-1908 (cell) or 913-325-6098 (home)

“Keep your focus on gratitude alive every day!” ~Nelson Mandela

Sunday, September 3 – 10 a.m. Worship Service with Holy Communion

FOOD PANTRY SUNDAY

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Lectionary Readings: OT: Exodus 1:8-2:10 ; Psalm 124 NT: Romans 12:1-8; Matthew 16:13-20

Wednesday, Sept. 6 – 6:30 p.m. MYF resumes

Sunday, Sept. 10 – Adult Bible Study resumes at 9 a.m. Contact Tim Horn for a study book.

Sunday, Sept. 17 – 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday School resumes

Monday, Sept. 25 – 6-7:30 p.m. Community Bible Study Contact Tim Horn to sign up.

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, September 1 — Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

SABBATH, September 2, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 11 titled — “Practicing Supreme Loyalty to Christ”

Memory Text: “And masters, treat your slaves in the same way. Do not threaten them, since you know that he who is both their Master and yours is in heaven, and there is no favoritism with him” (Ephesians 6:9, NIV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Morning Message will be announced.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival. Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday Services, September 3:

Greeters: Bruce Winten Family

Lectors: L – Jennifer Gasseling

P – Bridget Johnston

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Celena Varga

C – Micki Votruba

C – Bruce Winten

Servers: Ainslee Woltman and Raelee Woltman

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Tuesday & Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please visit our website at st-matthews-church-alliance.episcopal-ne.org or our Facebook page: StMatthew’s EpiscopalChurch

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m. followed by Coffee Hour with Fellowship.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.