Local Church Schedules for Hemingford and the surrounding areas:

Hemingford United Methodist Church619 Custer St., 487-3758. Office hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday Text or call Pastor Bae after hours at 913-742-1908 (cell) or 913-325-6098 (home)

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgiving, turn routine jobs into Joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” ~William Arthur Ward

Sunday, August 13 – 9 a.m. Join us for Community Worship at the Multipurpose Building on the fairgrounds.

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Lectionary Readings: OT: Genesis 32:22-31; Psalm 17:1-7, 15 NT: Romans 9:1-5; Matthew 14:13-21

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, August 11 — Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

SABBATH, August 12, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 7 titled — “The Unified Body of Christ”

Memory Text: “And he gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the shepherds and teachers, to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ” (Ephesians 4:11, 12, ESV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Morning Message will be announced.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival. Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s

Catholic Church812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday Services, August 13:

Greeters: Bruce Winten Family

Lectors: L – Ellen Fester

P – Jennifer Gasseling

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Rhonda Manning

C – Celena Varga

C – Micki Votruba

Servers: Carson Haas and Kamryn Haas

Hemingford Congregational Church620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

St. John’s Lutheran ChurchAll are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of AllianceJoin us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal ChurchAll are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Tuesday & Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please visit our website at st-matthews-church-alliance.episcopal-ne.org or our Facebook page: StMatthew’s EpiscopalChurch

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m. followed by Coffee Hour with Fellowship.

Open Door Church1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.