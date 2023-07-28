Local Church Schedules for Hemingford and the surrounding areas:

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758. Office hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday Text or call Pastor Bae after hours at 913-742-1908 (cell) or 913-325-6098 (home)

“I am happy because I’m grateful. I choose to be grateful. That gratitude allows me to be happy.” ~Wii Arnet

Sunday, July 30 – 10 a.m. Worship Service

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Lectionary Readings:

OT: Genesis 28:10-19A; Psalm 139:1-12, 23-24; NT: Romans 8:12-25; Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43

COMING: Sunday, August 6 — Please bring a nonperishable food for the grocery basket for the Food Pantry.

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, July 28 — Sunset: 8:20 p.m.

SABBATH, July 29, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 5 titled — “Horizontal Atonement: The Cross and the Church”

Memory Text:

“But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ. For he himself is our peace, who has made us both one” (Ephesians 2:13, 14, ESV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Morning Message will be announced.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday Services, July 30:

Greeters: Brett Sorensen Family

Lectors: L – Celena Varga

P – Micki Votruba

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Joei Cullan

C – Chris Cullan

C – Ellen Fester

Servers: Bethany Kresl and Dallas Woltman

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Tuesday & Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please visit our website at st-matthews-church-alliance.episcopal-ne.org or our Facebook page: StMatthew’s EpiscopalChurch

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m. followed by Coffee Hour with Fellowship.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.