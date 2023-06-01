Weekly Church Updates from local churches:

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

"Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them." ~Franklin D. Roosevelt

Sunday, June 6

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service with VBS leading the program.

Tues. May 30 — Fri. June 2 COMMUNITY VBS Call Kim Haas for more info. 487-3382 or 763-1247

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Lectionary: OT: Psalm 104:24-34, 35b; NT: Acts 2:1-21; John 20:19-23; John 7:37-39

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Wednesday Nights during the month of April will be Apologetics Class from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Hemingford Seventh- Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, June 2 — Sunset: 8:23 p.m.

SABBATH, June 3, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson Title – “Satan's Final Deceptions.”

“Sanctify Them by Your truth, Your word is truth” (John 17:17, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Morning Message from Pastor Karl Haffner presented from a DVD entitled, "The Cure for Futility".

Guests are invited to attend and there will be a fellowship meal after the service.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Mid-week Bible Study will be held in the Church at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Topic, Daniel 3.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday Services, June 4:

Greeters: Ryan Gasseling Family

Lectors:

L – Celena Varga

P – Micki Votruba

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

C – Chris Cullan

Servers: Carson Haas and Terrell Ramos

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Please visit our website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/nebraska/alliance/st-matthew-s-episcopal-church/7122516/

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.