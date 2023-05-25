Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Weekly Church Updates from local churches:

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

Pastor Esther Achi

“If people just stop to think what they have to praise God for, they will find there is enough to keep them singing praises for a week.” ~D. L. Moody

Sunday, May 28

9 a.m. Adult Bible Study

10 a.m. Worship Service. Children’s Sunday School is over for the summer and will resume in the Fall.

The new pastor and his family will be visiting our church and the community this weekend, May 27 and 28. Please welcome them.

Tues. May 30 — Fri. June 2 COMMUNITY VBS Call Kim Haas for more info. 487-3382 or 763-1247

Tuesday, May 30 5-6:30 p.m. Farewell dinner for Pastor Esther. Community invited. Please bring a salad or dessert to share.

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Lectionary: OT: Psalm 66:1-10 NT: Acts 1:6-14; 1 Peter 4:12-14, 5:6-11; John 17:1-11

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Wednesday Nights during the month of April will be Apologetics Class from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Hemingford Seventh- Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, May 26 — Sunset: 8:16 p.m.

SABBATH, May 27, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 9 Title – “A City Calle Confusion.”

“These will make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb will overcome them, for He is Lord of lords and King of kings; and those who are with Him are called, chosen, and faithful” (Revelation 17:14, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Saturday Morning. Morning Message from guest speaker Gareth Rees with the morning message entitled Joshua Revisited.

Guests are invited to attend and there will be a fellowship meal after the service.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Mid-week Bible Study will be held in the Church at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Topic, Daniel 3.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday Services, May 28:

Greeters: Roger Davies Family

Lectors:

L – Jennifer Gasseling

P – Bridget Johnston

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Rhonda Manning

C – Celena Varga

C – Micki Votruba

Servers: Atlee Gasseling and Anthony Haas

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Please visit our website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/nebraska/alliance/st-matthew-s-episcopal-church/7122516/

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.