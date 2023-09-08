Local Church Schedules for Hemingford and the surrounding areas:
Hemingford United Methodist Church
619 Custer St., 487-3758. Office hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday Text or call Pastor Bae after hours at 913-742-1908 (cell) or 913-325-6098 (home)
“The wisest person in the world is a learner, and the happiest person in the world is a grateful person.” ~Talmud
Saturday, September 9 — 9 a.m. Volunteers needed to scrub the floor of the fellowship hall. Thanks in advance for your help!
Sunday, September 3 – 9 a.m. Adult Bible Study Resumes
10 a.m. Worship Service
FOOD PANTRY SUNDAY
GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.
Wednesday, September. 13 6:30 p.m. MYF
Exodus 3:1-15; Psalm 105:1-6, 16-22, 45b NT: Romans 12:9-21; Matthew 16:21-28
Sunday, Sept. 10 — Adult Bible Study resumes at 9 a.m. Contact Tim Horn for a study book.
Sunday, Oct.1 — 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday School resumes
Monday, Sept. 25 6-7:30 p.m. Community Bible Study Contact Tim Horn to sign up.
Hemingford Seventh-Day Adventist Church
321 Shoshone Ave.
Pastor Edwin Bravatti
Friday, September 8 — Sunset: 7:14 p.m.
SABBATH, September 9, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.
Lesson 12 titled — “The Call to Stand”
Memory Text: “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil” (Ephesians 6:10, 11, ESV).
Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Morning Message will be announced.
We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival. Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.
For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.
St. Bridget’s Catholic Church 812 Ogallala Ave
Fr. Matt Koperski
Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Schedule for Sunday Services, September 10:
Greeters: Ryan Gasseling Family
Lectors: L – Celena Varga
P – Micki Votruba
Eucharistic Minister:
B – Susan Winten
C – Chris Cullan
C – Joei Cullan
Servers: Dallas Woltman and Bethany Kresl
Hemingford Congregational Church
620 Cheyenne
Non-denominational – all are welcome!
Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch
Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.
Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.
Sunday School 10 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church
All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance
Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.
We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.
We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.
Apostolic of Alliance
Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.
Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Tuesday & Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please visit our website at st-matthews-church-alliance.episcopal-ne.org or our Facebook page: StMatthew’s EpiscopalChurch
Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m. followed by Coffee Hour with Fellowship.
Open Door Church
1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)
Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448
Sunday:
Sunday School – 10 a.m.
Worship – 11 a.m.