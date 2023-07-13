Local Church Schedules for Hemingford and the surrounding areas:

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758. Office hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday Text or call Pastor Bae after hours at 913-742-1908 (cell) or 913-325-6098 (home)

“Gratitude is a miracle. Even if our homes and lives are like dead trees, an amazing history of new flowers will begin due to gratitude.”

Sunday, July 16 – 10 a.m. Worship Service

Pastor Suyeol and Jennifer and two sons have moved into the parsonage. Please welcome them to our community.

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Lectionary Readings: OT: Genesis 24:34-38,42-49,58-67; Psalm 45:10-17 NT: Romans 7:15-25a; Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Hemingford Seventh- Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, July 14 — Sunset: 8:28 p.m.

SABBATH, July 15, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson 3 titled — “The Power of the Exalted Jesus”

Memory Text: “Through the Holy Spirit, believers may know “what is the exceeding greatness of His power toward us who believe, according to the working of His mighty power which He worked in Christ when He raised Him from the dead and seated Him at His right hand in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 1:19, 20, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Morning Message will be announced

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday Services, July 16:

Greeters: Kevin Johnston Family

Lectors: L – Brad Delsing

P – Ellen Fester

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Bruce Winten

C – Susan Winten

C – Ryan Gasseling

Servers: Libby Sorensen and Gracia Votruba

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Please visit our website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/nebraska/alliance/st-matthew-s-episcopal-church/7122516/

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.