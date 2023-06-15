Weekly Church Updates from local churches:

Hemingford United Methodist Church

619 Custer St., 487-3758

“Faith does not eliminate questions. But faith knows where to take them.” ~Elisabeth Elliott

Sunday, June 18

10 a.m. Worship Service

Pastor’s new address Gideon and Esther Achi 831 Rittgers Lane Salina KS 67401

GIVING TREE Take a leaf or two and give the amount printed on the back to financially help our bank account. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ in this community and around the world.

Lectionary: OT: Genesis 12:1-9; Psalm 133:1-12; NT: Romans 4:13-25; Matthew 9:9-13, 18-26

Hemingford Congregational Church

620 Cheyenne

Non-denominational – all are welcome!

Visit our Hemingford Congregational Church Facebook page at facebook.com/hemingfordchurch

Weekly sermons are posted on our Facebook page for all to view.

Saturday: Crafters 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Sunday: Church Services 10 a.m.

Sunday School 10 a.m.

Wednesday Nights during the month of April will be Apologetics Class from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Hemingford Seventh- Day Adventist Church

321 Shoshone Ave.

Pastor Edwin Bravatti

Friday, June 16 — Sunset: 8:31 p.m.

SABBATH, June 17, Sabbath School at 10 a.m.

Lesson Title – “The Seal of God and Mark of the Beast. Part 2.”

“He who leads into captivity shall go into captivity; he who kills with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.” (Revelation 13:10, NKJV).

Morning Worship 11 a.m. – Morning Message will be announced.

We invite anyone who wishes to visit our church to come to any of our services, and you will find a warm Christian Greeting on your arrival.

A Celebration of Life for Karl and Blanche Wheeler will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. All are invited.

Maranatha, “Christ is coming, soon”.

For answers to Life’s questions and problems, we suggest Three Angels Broadcasting Network, available on Dish Channel 9393, Hope Channel on Mobius Cobalt TV, Channel 1245 and Direct TV Channel 368.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church

812 Ogallala Ave

Fr. Matt Koperski

Mass: Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Schedule for Sunday Services, June 18:

Greeters: Julie Kresl/Mary Yardley

Lectors:

L – Jim Elder

P – Vicky Elder

Eucharistic Minister:

B – Ellen Fester

C – Jeannine Gasseling

C – Ryan Gasseling

Servers: Harley Payne and Christian Sorensen

St. John’s Lutheran Church

All are welcome—St. John’s Lutheran Church-2090 Emerson in Alliance

Questions call the office at 762-1883. Follow us on Facebook at Alliance NE St Johns Lutheran or see our website at alliancestjohns.org.

We continue to have our quilters the “Piecemakers” coming together on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Services are Sunday’s at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

We are pleased to have Pastor Megan Morrow with us until we get a call out to a permanent pastor.

Apostolic of Alliance

Join us at 1530 East 10th Street in Alliance; lead by Pastor Kathy Seigler. For questions call the office at 763-1779.

Bible Study on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Prayer Meetings on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Service at 1 p.m. on Sundays

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

All are welcome to attend at 16th and Cheyenne in Alliance. Call the office at 762-1965 Monday-Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Please visit our website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/nebraska/alliance/st-matthew-s-episcopal-church/7122516/

Sunday Morning Prayer Services at 10 a.m.

Open Door Church

1350 Table Road (13 miles south, 5 miles west of Chadron)

Pastor: Caleb Moore 308-207-5448

Sunday:

Sunday School – 10 a.m.