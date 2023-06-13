Expanded Learning Opportunities (ELOs) throughout the state of Nebraska benefited from the inaugural semester of the Beyond School Bells (BSB) Youth Leadership Council (YLC).

The council was created to raise youth voice in the afterschool and summer education space in Nebraska, empower high school students to take a leadership role within their program, provide professional development to high school staff, and encourage them to consider education as a career pathway.

Council members were nominated through their work in these educational programs within their communities. These individuals have served as staff members within these programs and were nominated by a leader within the organization.

The following individuals participated in the Youth Leadership Council:

Taylor Battershaw, Valentine

Zanizeah Chavez, Mitchell

Ava Dembowski, Omaha

Kennedie Gibson, Alliance

Haylee Jacobs, Mitchell

Seth Jacobs, Mitchell

Lily Krahulik, Mitchell

Brena Melton, North Platte

Rylan Miller, Broken Bow

Cadence Phaby, Cozad

Madison Rowley, Cozad

Through this semester-long experience, students brainstorm and propose ways to either improve upon an existing program or fill an unmet need within their afterschool community.

Project topics range from the addition of a life skills afterschool club to increased professional development opportunities for staff. Council members receive training and support throughout this experience so that their final projects include budgets, timelines, and anticipated barriers to implementation.

Participating afterschool programs include:

- Alliance Recreation Center

- Broken Bow Super Kids Club, Inc.

- Cozad Afterzone

- Mitchell Afterschool Program

- North Platte Kids Klub

- Omaha’s Prairie Lane Early Childhood Center

- Valentine Elementary After-School Program

Council members gained a deeper understanding of the role of educators within their communities. In addition, they learned how to build relationships with students through engaging activities, practiced creating business plans and setting goals for ELO programming, and networked with other high school staff and afterschool professionals throughout the state of Nebraska who have similar interests and career goals.

“I loved hearing the ideas other high-school students in my area had. It allowed me to reflect back on my experiences and be more open-minded about opportunities/experiences in the future. Meeting a group of driven students who care about their students (and students' families) was very beneficial in my eyes, and I learned new tactics I can incorporate into Valentine's after-school program,” –Youth Leadership Council Student

Beyond School Bells looks forward to supporting the implementation of students’ Youth Leadership Council projects over the coming months, elevating the voice of high school staff in their local afterschool programs.

“Leading the inaugural BSB Youth Leadership Council this semester has been such an inspiring and impactful opportunity. It is clear to see that each high school student cared deeply about the success of their program and the students in it. They did not think ‘will this be an easy change to make?’, but instead considered ‘how can I make real, meaningful change in my program?’” – Lauren Clark, Beyond School Bells

A new cohort of the BSB YLC will start again in the fall. Any high school students who are currently employed by an afterschool or summer program are eligible to apply. For more information about joining the next cohort, please contact Lauren Clark at lclark@nebraskachildren.org.