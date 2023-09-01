Headlines and articles pulled from the August 23, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

FIRST TRACTOR PULLING CONTEST… at the county fair was held Saturday afternoon and attracted a big crowd. Most of the 47 entries in 8 classifications were competitors from the North Platte Valley, and only one of the various winners was a local man-a former valley resident. The tractors pulled a sled that carried another tractor and a pre-determined amount of weight, with the weights moved upward on the sled as the pulling began, length of the pull according to contestant weight determining the winners.

GOOD CROWD WITNESSED 20TH LIONS PARADE… Hemingford Lions Club 20 Annual Fair Parade winners were announced soon after the extravaganza completed its mile-long tour of the town to the county fairgrounds Saturday.

Hagemeister’s Inc. won the custom commercial division, with the Bank of Hemingford named for 2nd place. The homemade Commercial division winner was Fritzler & Stricker, with Panhandle REMA in 2nd place.

The REA float carried out their theme of having fun at the fair with a horse tank full of young swimmers and Hemingford Lifeguard Sue Kiester standing guard. The firm also sponsored free swimming at the Hemingford Pool during the last three days of the fair.

LIVESTOCK SALE SET TEN RECORDS AT FAIR… A new record grand total of $66,849.96 was paid for the 153 market animals on the hoof which went on the block along with 13 beef carcasses. Two other records came when top prices were smashed for hogs and carcasses. The new records are now $115 cwt for hogs; and $121 cwt for beef carcasses.

Another new record came when poultry went on sale for the first time. The top was $16 for one pullet, and 15 chickens went for a total $108!

FAIR’S FINAL GOOD RODEO… There were 60 contestants in the County Fair Kid’s Rodeo finale of the fair on Sunday night ending at 10 p.m.

Only first place winners were chosen, and these included: Audrey Davies, pony riding; Bruce Kulas, steer riding; Susan Manning, double winner in the pole bending and barrel racing events; Tom Manning for goat tying and the hard-luck award went to Scott Schaffert.

The contestants ran in age from 8 to 13 years and gave a good show for a small crowd of 400.

Headlines and articles pulled from the August 16, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

COUNTY ROAD AID ASKED OF LANDOWNERS... “It is unlawful for any person to injure or obstruct a public road,” said County Highway Supt. Roger Parks. The two situations he said occur most frequently are damages caused by farm equipment turning around on the road instead of in the field, and by irrigation systems saturating or washing roads.

299 CLOTHING, STYLE ENTRIES AT FAIR... Lynette Green was revealed as the Box Butte County Fair 4-H Style Revue Grand Champion last night at the grandstand show. Reserve Champion named was Beth Irish.

Both girls will represent the county at the State Fair. Alltogether, there were 79 entries in the Style Revue with 13 purples, 29 reds and one white ribbon awarded. The Construction section had 220 entries, 21 of them purple ribbon winners, 90 blues, 83 reds and 26 whites.

FAIR’S BIG DAYS ERUPT IN FUN... Tonight, the 19th annual Fair Queen Contest and Coronation will take place in front of the grandstand at 8 p.m. Sixteen lovely lassies from throughout the county, 8 each with Alliance and Hemingford addresses, are vying for the queen and two princess tittles.

Tomorrow, judging continues, particularly featuring the beef show. Then the 4th annual Kids Parade takes place from the Catholic Church parking lot to the grandstand, lining up at noon. This is followed by a free kids show featuring juggler-comedian Bobby Smith at the grandstand, free Pepsi-Cola and reduced price carnival rides from 3-5.

Friday night’s big stage show at the grandstand features Sherwin Linton, Cleo Bea and the Cotton Kings, nationally known recording stars. This will be followed by the annual teen dance at the pavilion with music by the Rogues Rock Band.

Saturday’s family day starts with a new feature-the unique round robin showmanship contest in the livestock arena with top showmen of each class of livestock competing against other classes. At 9 a.m. comes the livestock auction with 112 live or carcass beef, 26 lambs and 47 hogs scheduled for auction.

$1,900,000 OK’D FOR COUNTY HOSPITAL... The Box Butte County voters went to the polls Tuesday and voted in a $1,900,000 bond issue to build a new county community hospital by at least a 750-vote margin.

WHEAT ABOVE $5 A BUSHEL FOR FIRST TIME... The foreign demand for wheat pushed the price-per-bushel in Box Butte County to all-time highs this past week, with prices ranging from $3.50 to $4.33 per bushel. The record demand pushed the price of wheat to levels most wheat growers have never seen!

Local grain elevator operators said the wild fluctuations of the wheat market has precluded much cash buying or selling right now. One said that the cash market has fluctuated as much as 35 cents per bushel in just one day.