Headlines and articles pulled from the June 28, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

FARMER INJURED IN ACCIDENT MONDAY… Harlen Hollinrake, 51, was injured in a power take-off accident at his place 14 miles northwest of Hemingford Monday morning about 8 a.m. while feeding cattle. His trousers became caught in the machinery and severely cut the back of his leg, injuring the tendon.

ON DUTY… now as new executive director for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service in Box Butte is Terry Shannon, who has been with ASCS since 1951 and a director since 1955. He was appointed to replace Willard (Bill) Johnson, who retired February 6th. A native of Sheridan County, Shannon came to Alliance from Rushville to accept an 11-county district director position and resigned that position to become the county executive director.

SEWER PLANT, SIDEWALKS IN TOWN’S PLANS… Hemingford’s Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening and held a required hearing on the proposed construction of a new sewage disposal system here. Results? No objections from anyone.

The board did pass Resolution No. 242 on construction and repair of sidewalks providing for notification to property owners of needed improvements. The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department was allowed $100 for purchase of materials to spray the alleys in the town. The work will take place as soon as weather permits for insect control and sanitation purposes.

GLEN HOSPITALIZED… Glen Kotschwar, member of the Hemingford Village Board of Trustees and Hemingford School District 10 elementary principal, suffered a collapsed lung about 10 a.m. Tuesday while attending CSC summer school. He underwent surgery at Chadron Community Hospital and is listed in good condition.

GIRLS IN DENVER, FUND SALE SLATED… Sandy Davis and Karen Smith were moved by air ambulance from West Nebraska General Hospital in Scottsbluff to Denver Tuesday.

One of the parents of the local teenagers who were injured in a car accident 3 weeks ago said their condition is generally about the same.

“They have shown some slight improvements, with partial paralysis from the neck down and total paralysis from the waist down,” the parent told the Ledger.