Headlines and articles pulled from the July 12, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

RASH OF AREA FIRES, PINE RIDGE BURNS… With a rash of emergency and fire calls, Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bob Duncan today reiterated the state fire marshal’s order banning open burning and added that any such action will bring prosecution.

The biggest rash of calls came on Wednesday, July 4th. One at 11:30 p.m. was 10 miles south and 2 miles west on the Ella Mundt farm where a straw pile burned, caused by fireworks with damage minor. At 2:15 p.m. another truck was dispatched to the scene due to revival of the blaze.

Another at 2:30 p.m. was for 20 miles east and 5 south on the Dick Loomis ranch where 1,000 to 2,000 acres of grassland burned, cause was lightening and the fire was also fought by Hay Springs and Rushville units.

At the same hour of 2:30 p.m., another unit was called to the Geneice Rosenberger farm 1 west and 2 south where a 5-ton haystack was destroyed, caused by fireworks. At 3:10 p.m., the Silver Line Salvage was the scene where wooden boxes caught on fire from a previous cleanup burn that morning.

$43,000 IMPROVEMENTS AT CHADRON PARK… Expenditure of some $210,000 in capital development funds for projects on state parks and recreation areas was authorized by the Game and Parks commission at its June meeting.

Among the state park projects authorized is $23,000 to construct a maintenance building and $20,000 to repair the pool at Chadron; $7,000 renovation work and $2,000 construction planning for Fort Robinson.

REVIEWING… soils map is Barry Casey and Dr. Neicho Onchev of Bulgaria. The Casey’s left a wide native grass strip to serve as a waterway in their new center pivot system west of Hemingford.

C-C DISCUSSED MANY PROJECTS… Hemingford Chamber of Commerce directors met Monday and discussed a number of matters, including the upcoming District Dairy Show here next Thursday, July 19. The local C-C has been co-sponsoring the show for a number of years on a one-third basis as to cash prizes, and will also furnish pop for attendants. They will not host a noon luncheon as in the past, however.

The Chamber also discussed remodeling, re-covering and making more portable their parade float, looking forward to entry in several Panhandle parades.

POST, UNIT NEW CHIEFS TAKE OVER… James Barry Post No. 9 held its installation of officers for 1973-74 Tuesday night, headed by Commander Martin Collins.

Installed were Commander Louis Stumf, First Vice Commander C. O. Smith, 2nd Vice Commander Gene Delsing, Adjutant Alan Danbom, Finance Officer Gene Coplen, and Exectuive Board Directors Great Volkmer, Harold Delsing, Kenneth Prochazka and Carey Davies.

SPECIAL ELECTION FOR NEW HOSPITAL… A special election has been called for August 14th by the Box Butte County Board of Commissioners on a new hospital bond issue.

WHEAT HARVEST BEGINNING; BULK EXPECTED NEXT WEEK… The upcoming wheat harvest has already begun in Box Butte County with a handful of farmers already starting cutting operations-but only with local machines and labor.

First loads came in to Alliance Tuesday-but others have been swathing and harvesting over the weekend into farm bins. Both temporary combine camps in Alliance and Hemingford opened yesterday. Alliance reported yesterday no machines in sight from along the harvester trail with orders on hand from about 15 farmers ready to cut. At least two operators were cutting locally, but they expect the bulk of the harvest in that area next week, providing the machines get in. they expressed considerable concern about the lack of combines.

Hemingford said it had no machines in the camp at all, and have about 10 orders “right now” Wednesday. “A few local machines were cutting east of town today,” operator Earl Long said.