Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ONLY COMPLAINTS ON ALUMNI SHOW … Sunday night was that laughter was so loud and applause so hearty that bits of the show’s dialogue were sometimes missed by others in the packed Legion Memorial Hall. The record attendance of 365 saw humorous play based on Greek mythology titled “From Olympus to Hades”. Cast included: Glen Kotschwar (Zeus), Jo Cowan (Pandora), Don Hanks (Hercules), Darien Anderson (Echo), Bill Cowan (Pluto), Bobby Lliteras (Narcissus), Beverly Bremer (Aphrodite), “Moose” Walker (Ulysses), Lyle Fodnes (Homer) and Robyn Anderson, Joni Roes and Caren Schekall as the Muses. After the switch to Hades and a turnabout of rolls. Darien discovers Zeus’ covered throne makes appropriate sounds effects as she sings Dean Martin’s “Welcome to my World” as Pluto; Bill Cowan tickled the crowd with a yodeling number as Echo; and surprise addition is Mexican exchange student George Mejia as Banicek, the Polack who entered to a Bohemian polka joke in Spanish and solved the turnabout by turning Zeus himself into a Centaur.

CASE SOLVED HERE … Hemingford Police and the County Sheriff department have solved the school illegal entry case of May 22nd, 1973. A 15-year-old youth has admitted to entering Hemingford School District 10 elementary building and taking cash. Some $30.28 was missing from various classrooms. Name of the youth was withheld by authorities.

ALUMS FUN A RECORD EVENT … When the Hemingford Alumni Association was started 21 years ago and held their first banquet, they might have envisioned what happened last Sunday evening at the Legion Memorial Hall. If so, their fondest dreams were certainly realized at the 21st annual event.

An all-time record of 334 paid alums and spouses attended the gala affair and by the time the turkey and dressing dinner tally was made, 365 plates were paid by the Association to catering Corral Café owners here. That included 20 servers and 11 non-alums in the stage show.

Classes of 1903, 1913, 1923, 1933, 1943, 1953, 1963 and 1973 were recognized by toastmaster Jerry Kiester.

MEMORIAL IN 2-DAY EVENT, GOOD CROWDS … Memorial Day 1973 attracted a crowd of about 200 at services in the Hemingford High School Wednesday morning. The day was observed here on the 30th by American Legion Post 9 and Auxiliary, rather than the government set legal holiday Monday, the 28th.

Following HHS band selections, Post 9 Commander James Hollinrake made introductions and the Color Guard under Sgt.-at-Arms Carey Davies presented Colors. Invocation was by Rev. Howard Osborne, pastor of the Congressional Church and Joni Frahm sang a vocal solo. The roll of the military deceased was read by Legionnaire Alan Danbom and benediction was by the Very Rev. C. J. Schumski, pastor of St. Bridget’s Church.

Principal speaker Charles Singleton of Dix, Area D Commander of the Nebraska American Legion, gave his audience the meaning of Memorial Day. He also exhorted them to higher patriotism and listed ways in which this can be attained.

The assemblage then adjourned with retirement of colors to join the crowds at the Hemingford Cemetery. There, the color guard and fire squad of Post 9 carried out decoration of veterans graves and participated, along with Post officials in the concluding services at the Memorial of the Unknown Veterans.

PRELIMINARY STREET PAVING WORK … Began about 10 days ago by the James E. Simon Company of Scottsbluff, contractors. Streets in the south and southwest part of town are now being widened, graded and packed to establish grades preparatory to curbing, guttering and paving with asphalt. Some 11-plus blocks are involved in the project.

FRIDAY COLLISION HERE HOSPITALIZED SIX AREA GIRLS … A tragic accident marred the start of the Memorial Day weekend south of Hemingford Friday night. The emergency call came in here at 8:45 p.m. and it was a 2-car collision 4.6 miles south of Hemingford on Highway 2 that occurred about 8 p.m.

Six girls were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alliance by the Hemingford Fire Department rescue teams. The Alliance Fire Department emergency squad was also called but later turned back.

According to State Patrolman Morris McKillip, a car driven by Judy Smith, 21, a college student from Hemingford, slowed down for a farm implement on the highway and another car, driven by Sheryl D. Edwards, Alliance, plowed into the rear of the Smith vehicle.

Both cars, headed south, were total losses, McKillip said.

Passengers in the car driven by Judy Smith included her sister, Karen, 18, and Sandra Davis, 19, daughter of Mrs. Hilton Olson of Hemingford. Karen and Judy are daughters of Mr. and Mrs. C. O. “Duffy” Smith of Hemingford.

The Patrol listed Miss Edwards, 17, daughter of Mrs. Ruth Edwards of Alliance and her passengers as Connie Buresh, 14 of Gordon; and Rhonda S. Frohman, 14, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Frohman of Alliance.

Most seriously injured were Karen Smith and Sandra Davis. Both suffered fractured necks with spinal cord damage and paralysis.