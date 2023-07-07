Headlines and articles pulled from the July 5, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

ROW OF 40… popular trees planted this Spring are thriving along the west edge of the Hemingford District 10 school grounds from Highways 2 and 71 north along the fairgrounds chain-ling fencing. They are planted by landscaper Zeman Nursery and financed by the HHS Senior Class of 1973 and the Board of Education.

SON ELATED BUT DAD’S GOLF OFF… Father and son golfing team Gene and Mike Coplen were the only Hemingford competitors entered in the Lusk, Wyo. Open over the weekend. Normally a championship flight entry, Gene had an off weekend and wound up in the 1st flight along with son Mike.

Mike added salt to his dad’s wounds by coming in with an 83-9 strokes under his dad’s 92. Neither placed in the tournament.

DROUTH HURTIN WHEAT, HAY… “It’s very, very dry and the dryland crops are definitely suffering,” County Agent Mick Evertson reported to the Ledger Tuesday.

While the weatherman was holding little hope the remainder of the week for any moisture, crop experts have noted that wheat particularly is being hurt in Box Butte County by lack of moisture during June- and an especially hot wind Sunday.

Some farmers have claimed lack of moisture has reduced yield expectations as much as 10 bushels or more per acre in various areas of the county. Even more serious is pasture and dryland hay production with meadows and pastures burning and not producing.

VALUATION UP IN COUNTY FOR NEARLY ALL CLASSIFICATIONS… Actual and assessed value of property in Box Butte County has risen, according to County Assessor Alvin J. Hausmann’s 1973 abstract filed July 1.

The actual value total of $113,975,040 is up $3,550,915 over 1972’s figure in $110,424,125-about a 3 percent rise. This will probably result in increased levies of a small amount on the county level, Hausmann said.

POOL FACTS GIVEN, 200 AT OPENING… Hemingford’s new $95,000 municipal swimming pool was dedicated and official opened in ceremonies at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The event was emceed by Chamber of Commerce President Doug Shaver.

Shaver told a small crowd of about 200, including 125 swimmers called out of the pool, that efforts first began a number of years ago and two attempts were made-the first a public subscription campaign which failed as did a later bond election.