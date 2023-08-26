Headlines and articles pulled from the August 16, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

COUNTY ROAD AID ASKED OF LANDOWNERS... "It is unlawful for any person to injure or obstruct a public road," said County Highway Supt. Roger Parks. The two situations he said occur most frequently are damages caused by farm equipment turning around on the road instead of in the field, and by irrigation systems saturating or washing roads.

299 CLOTHING, STYLE ENTRIES AT FAIR... Lynette Green was revealed as the Box Butte County Fair 4-H Style Revue Grand Champion last night at the grandstand show. Reserve Champion named was Beth Irish.

Both girls will represent the county at the State Fair. Alltogether, there were 79 entries in the Style Revue with 13 purples, 29 reds and one white ribbon awarded. The Construction section had 220 entries, 21 of them purple ribbon winners, 90 blues, 83 reds and 26 whites.

FAIR'S BIG DAYS ERUPT IN FUN... Tonight, the 19th annual Fair Queen Contest and Coronation will take place in front of the grandstand at 8 p.m. Sixteen lovely lassies from throughout the county, 8 each with Alliance and Hemingford addresses, are vying for the queen and two princess tittles.

Tomorrow, judging continues, particularly featuring the beef show. Then the 4th annual Kids Parade takes place from the Catholic Church parking lot to the grandstand, lining up at noon. This is followed by a free kids show featuring juggler-comedian Bobby Smith at the grandstand, free Pepsi-Cola and reduced price carnival rides from 3-5.

Friday night's big stage show at the grandstand features Sherwin Linton, Cleo Bea and the Cotton Kings, nationally known recording stars. This will be followed by the annual teen dance at the pavilion with music by the Rogues Rock Band.

Saturday's family day starts with a new feature-the unique round robin showmanship contest in the livestock arena with top showmen of each class of livestock competing against other classes. At 9 a.m. comes the livestock auction with 112 live or carcass beef, 26 lambs and 47 hogs scheduled for auction.

$1,900,000 OK'D FOR COUNTY HOSPITAL... The Box Butte County voters went to the polls Tuesday and voted in a $1,900,000 bond issue to build a new county community hospital by at least a 750-vote margin.

WHEAT ABOVE $5 A BUSHEL FOR FIRST TIME... The foreign demand for wheat pushed the price-per-bushel in Box Butte County to all-time highs this past week, with prices ranging from $3.50 to $4.33 per bushel. The record demand pushed the price of wheat to levels most wheat growers have never seen!

Local grain elevator operators said the wild fluctuations of the wheat market has precluded much cash buying or selling right now. One said that the cash market has fluctuated as much as 35 cents per bushel in just one day.