Headlines and articles pulled from the June 7, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

FUND SET UP FOR TWO GIRLS… The United Methodist Church in Hemingford has started a fund to assist Karen Smith and Sandy Davis, the two girls most seriously injured in a car accident reported in last week’s Ledger.

At present, the two girls are in Western Nebraska General Hospital in Scottsbluff. Later, they will be transferred to Denver and will require long hospitalization.

ALLIANCE YOUTH IS GUNSHOT VICTUM… Daniel J. O’Connor, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. James J. O’Connor of Alliance was found dead at his home Monday shortly after 9 a.m.

STREET IMPROVMENTS WHICH WILL END… in eventually paving all remaining un-paved streets in Hemingford, includes the laying of curb and gutter by the concrete molding machine performing the work for the James E. Simon Company of Scottsbluff, contractors who have been on the job for 2 weeks in projects covering over 11 blocks.

PFC. SAMPLE… PFC. Erwin Sample spent the past two weeks at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dean Sample, recuperating from an accident which occurred at Fort Carson, Colo. He returned to duty last Tuesday.

RECORD TURNOUT FOR T-S GOLF HERE SUNDAY… The Hemingford Men’s Golf Association officials were agreeably surprised Sunday in hosting the first tournament of the season among the Tri-State Golf Association carnivals for the summer.

They had the biggest turnout of competitors in history of the event here. It was a record entry of 86 golfers, and in retrospect the directors noted they probably should have added another flight to the five in competition.