Headlines and articles pulled from the July 26, 1973 edition of the Hemingford Ledger.

GIRLS TOPPED 4-H CONTEST… Lynette Collins, Cheri Hood, Becky Johnson and Ann Henderson-these four girls have won overall livestock judging honors in Box Butte County and will make up the team to represent the county in the State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest during the State Fair.

Ranking in the above order named in the Senior Division, the girls have received purple ribbons for their combined efforts in the 4 judging contests that have been held this spring and summer. Corky Taylor and Wayne Crawford won blue ribbons and were ranked 5th and 6th respectively-and will be alternates to the team.

Other blue ribbon winners were Chester Dye, Anita Johnson and Donna Sulzbach. Reds went to Phyllis Taylor, Ron Iossi, Roger Seidler, Steve Fritzler, Scott Liggett and Bryan Henderson.

In the Junior Division (under 14), top purple of four given went to Willow Krause, Susan Tepley was 2nd, Lisa Krause 3rd and Mike Krause 4th.

PROPOSED HOSPITAL PLAN REVEALED… The proposed new hospital for the Box Butte County area will cost approximately $1,900,000, including architects’ fees and contingencies. This fact is revealed in the forthcoming bond election August 14th, and in brochures set to be released in Alliance and Hemingford tonight.

The architect’s drawing reveals the proposed one-story construction of a 50-bed acute care hospital would be contained in one story to minimize hospital traffic and do away with stairs or elevators.

Patient rooms would be arranged in “pod clusters” along the corridors, allowing the nursing staff constant view of patients. Each patient bed would be oriented for view to the outside as well as into the central corridor.

6-DAY COUNTY FAIR ONLY 3 WEEKS AWAY… The 48th annual Box Butte County Fair is less than three weeks away-and while the big exposition is commonly thought of as a Thursday through Sunday fete, in truth it continues the expansion of the past decade and has become a 6-day extravaganza.

This was revealed this week as Bob Kiester, in his dual roles of Box Butte County Agricultural Society Fair Board Chairman and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce Fair Entertainment Chairman, revealed the nearly finalized 6-day program.

The lineup of events for the August 14th through 19th is what makes Box Butte’s among the top 5 county fairs in the state, by actual assessment at the State County Fair Association meetings.

The fair will open with the 4-H Horse Show on Tuesday afternoon with the 4-H Style Revue on Wednesday evening at the grandstands. Thursday will be the Fair Queen Contest. Friday is Kids’ Day, Saturday Family Day and Sunday Thrill Day with state fair caliber shows booked.

The cancellation is that of the Saturday and Sunday afternoon stunt plane aerobatics by Dr. Chuck Carothers of Lincoln, who got his dates mixed and was scheduled elsewhere for those dates.

TOWN TAX HIKE NEAR 5 MILLS… The budget hearing was held Tuesday night for the Village of Hemingford without a single citizen on hand for the hearing. The town board subsequently approved the budget for fiscal 1973-74 at a total of $311,763.12.

Of the total, $44,806.04 will need to be raised by taxation. On the most recent valuation figure of $1,146,285 for the village, this figures out at about a 39.09 mill levy. This compares to a 34.15 mill levy the past year. the nearly 5 mill raise is reflected primarily in the bond levy for the new swimming pool.